Village Farms International Welcomes Yvonne Trupiano as Global Chief Human Resources Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the hiring of Yvonne Trupiano as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this newly created leadership position for the Company, Yvonne will support Village Farms’ global expansion initiatives and its continued efforts to drive excellence across all areas of the organization.

Ms. Trupiano brings over 25 years of experience primarily leading HR functions for public and private companies across various industries and sizes, with the majority of her career at Fortune 500 global companies Avis Budget Group and SpartanNash. She began her career at a privately held automotive supplier and most recently served as CHRO at a large insurance company. She is a results-oriented business leader and transformation expert with proven success assessing human capital needs to deliver successful outcomes for current and future business goals. She takes pride in leading purpose driven, consumer centric organizations, and is an accomplished builder of high-performing teams.

Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms commented, “We are excited to welcome Yvonne to Village Farms, and look forward to her contributions during a pivotal period of transformation and international expansion. Yvonne’s proven track record scaling global businesses and her passion for developing talent and driving continuous improvement will be valuable additions to our team. Yvonne’s leadership will help drive our business forward with a high-performance culture as we continue expanding our presence in regulated cannabis markets across the globe.”

Ms. Trupiano commented, “I am proud to join Village Farms and look forward to helping the Company achieve its international growth objectives and develop a talented global workforce. I was drawn to this opportunity by the Company’s strong reputation as a pioneer in its industry and its deep commitment to its people and communities, and I am excited to help the Company execute its next phase of growth.”

