Intetics Ranks Among America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025 – A True Tech Leader

Intetics, a leading global technology company, has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies in 2025 .

NAPLES, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Most Innovative Companies honors 300 companies headquartered in the United States that are reshaping industries from the inside out. The list is determined based on independent scores in three key categories — product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture — all of which are at the heart of the services we provide to our clients.

To create this esteemed list , Fortune collaborated with market research firm Statista, which evaluated over 10,000 companies across the U.S. The evaluation included input from more than 40,000 survey participants and a panel of 2,500 industry experts. The top 300 companies with the highest overall scores were recognized, and we are proud to be among them.

“Intetics has once again been recognized as one of Fortune’s Most Innovative Companies in America! My head is spinning from such an honor. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating groundbreaking solutions and driving meaningful impact. A huge thank you to our incredible team, partners, and clients who make an innovative part of our DNA every day. We’re proud to be on this list and will keep pushing forward.”

Boris Kontsevoi, CEO & President of Intetics

Intetics entered the Top 43 global leaders in the Technology category, standing alongside significant industry players such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Intel, eBay, and others. This remarkable achievement underscores our role as a leader in technological innovation.

For more than 30 years , innovation has been the cornerstone of Intetics, fueling our position as an AI-driven tech leader. From pioneering a revolutionary team formation model to introducing our AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Assistant , we’ve consistently pushed the limits of technology.

With a deep focus on understanding our clients’ unique challenges, we provide cutting-edge, cost-effective IT solutions that leverage AI, Machine Learning (ML), AR/VR, Blockchain, geospatial technologies, and other tech competencies . Whether creating sophisticated enterprise software or building intuitive mobile applications, we collaborate closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet both engineering and business objectives.

Discover more about how you can help your business thrive by leveraging innovative tech and efficient dedicated development teams .

About Fortune

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

About Statista

Statista is an online platform specialized in market and consumer data, which offers statistics and reports, market insights, consumer insights and company insights in German, English, Spanish and French.

About Intetics Inc.

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.