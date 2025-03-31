HVAC Controls Market Global Forecast to 2030 - China Dominates Asia-Pacific HVAC Controls Market as Smart Cities and IoT Adoption Surge

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Controls Market by Component (Sensor, Control Valve, Heating & Cooling Coil, Damper, Actuator, Smart Vent, Controller, Thermostat, Pump), Control Type (Manual, Smart), System (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the HVAC controls market based on Type, Mode, Solutions, Component, Control Type, System, Implementation Type, End-use Industry, and Region. It provides detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market's growth. It also analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and actions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



The HVAC controls market is projected to grow from USD 25.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected devices that collect, share, and process data. Lot, when integrated with HVAC systems, enables remote management, data collection, and cloud-based processing. For example, smart devices equipped with motion sensors can monitor room occupancy and adjust HVAC operations accordingly. If no one is detected, the system could alert users on an app that they should stop heating or cooling systems, resulting in energy-saving. Advanced controls that are enabled by IoT technologies use networking and Al technologies for learning occupant preferences and adaptively adjusting their settings to better comfort over time.



HVAC manufacturers are increasingly coming up with loT-based smart systems to gain market share and meet the ever-growing demand from consumers. In January 2022, Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, introduced an online platform that features loT-based energy-efficient solutions for smart cities, including the loT-based 03 Edge system, which comprises a patented multi-sensor and room controller to ensure seamless control of HVAC, lighting, and access systems for enhanced building efficiency and safety.



The integrated control system segment in the HVAC controls market is to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The integrated control system segment is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for centralized, seamless management of building systems, including HVAC, lighting, and security, to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance. The adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and AI technologies enables real-time monitoring, data analytics, and automated decision-making, driving the shift toward integrated solutions. Additionally, the rise of smart buildings and the need for compliance with energy efficiency regulations are further accelerating this growth.



Market for new construction in the HVAC controls market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



New construction in the HVAC controls market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The HVAC control systems for new apartments, buildings, commercial complexes, and industries are put in with new construction. One of the main things which will drive the growth of the HVAC control market is the rise in new building projects. All the changes in the commercial and industrial construction industry are expected to make HVAC control systems more popular and take the market inclined on the growth chart.



China is expected to hold the largest market size in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



China is poised to hold the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region for HVAC controls, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, and the growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions. The country's focus on smart city initiatives, stringent energy regulations, and the adoption of advanced technologies like IoT and AI in HVAC systems are key factors contributing to its dominance. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and the need for improved indoor air quality further bolster the market growth in China.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Carrier (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Danfoss (Denmark), Lennox International Inc. (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fr. Sauter AG (Switzerland), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), BELIMO AIRCONTROLS (USA), Inc. (Switzerland) among a few other key companies in the HVAC controls market.



The report will provide insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Surging demand for smart building automation for homes and offices), restraints (High costs and associated complexities involved in implementing HVAC systems), opportunities (Growing demand for cloud computing in HVAC), and challenges (Complexity in retrofitting HVAC controls in existing systems) of the HVAC controls market.

Product development /Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the HVAC controls market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets; the report analyses the HVAC controls market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products launched, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the HVAC controls market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and offering of leading players like Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric (France) among others in the HVAC controls market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in HVAC Controls Market

HVAC Controls Market, by Component

HVAC Controls Market, by Control Type

HVAC Controls Market, by Implementation Type

Asia-Pacific HVAC Controls Market, by Component and Country

HVAC Controls Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Number of Smart Homes Elevating Adoption of Energy-Efficient Systems Pressing Need to Improve Urban Air Quality Surging Demand for Smart Thermostats by Commercial and Residential End-users

Restraints High Deployment Costs Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities Incorporation of Cloud Computing into HVAC Systems Integration of Smart Devices with HVAC Systems Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly HVAC Solutions Integration of IoT with HVAC Systems

Challenges Complexities Associated with Upgrading HVAC Systems Limited Awareness of HVAC Standards Among Contractors



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Smart Thermostats Building Management Systems

Complementary Technologies IoT Sensors Cloud Computing

Adjacent Technologies Renewable Energy Zoned HVAC Systems



Company Profiles

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric

Carrier

Daikin Industries

Trane Technologies

Danfoss

Lennox International Inc.

Lg Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fr. Sauter AG

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.

Eaton

Belimo Aircontrols (USA), Inc.

Other Players

Astronics Corporation

Oj Electronics

Regin Controls

Azbil Corporation

Computrols, Inc.

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd.

Reliable Controls Corporation

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Inc.

Distech Controls Inc.

KMC Controls

Jackson Systems

