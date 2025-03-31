Almirall Technology Operations Company Profile 2025 - Insights of Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Almirall - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the Almirall's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology. The company develops and commercializes solutions for the treatment of a variety of dermatological diseases such as acne, atopic dermatitis, actinic keratosis, vitiligo, onychomycosis, skin cancer, and psoriasis, among others. Some of the company's key products are Wynora cream (for mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis), Skilarence (for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis), and Actikerall (for hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis). The company also produces medicines for neurological, gastric, and cardiac diseases. The company sells a total of 143 products, of which 51 are for skin diseases.



The report provides information and insights into Almirall's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Almirall's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnerships Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

Microsoft

Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputacion (BSC-CNS)

Nostrum Biodiscovery

NTT Data

ZeClinics

Absci Corporation

Aktana

Iktos

Clariba

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62tav4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.