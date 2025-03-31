GRI Bio Bolsters Intellectual Property Portfolio with Granting of Two Global Patents for Europe and Japan

Company committed to building a robust global patent estate across its innovative pipeline of NKT cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases

LA JOLLA, CA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of two global patents.

The granted patents include:

Europe patent application No. 19,166,502 titled, “Oxygenated Amino- or Ammonium-Containing Sulfonic Acid, Phosphonic Acid and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives and Their Medical Use.” The patent claims include coverage of GRI-0803, the Company’s novel activator of human type 2 diverse NKT (dNKT) cells in development for the treatment of autoimmune disorders, with an initial focus on systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Activation of dNKT leads to a dendritic cell-mediated inhibition of type 1 invariant NKT (iNKT) cells.



Japan application No. 2023-000750 titled, “Prevention and Treatment of Inflammatory Conditions.” This patent covers claims including compositions and methods for modulating dNKT and/or iNKT cells in the prevention and treatment of inflammatory conditions. More specifically, the patent covers the prevention and treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune conditions through the administration of a Retinoic Acid Receptor (RAR) agonist that inhibits iNKT cells in a subject.



“These granted patents represent another achievement in our initiative to bolster our global patent estate. We remain committed to expanding our intellectual property portfolio and strengthening our innovative pipeline of NKT cell modulators and library of over 500 proprietary compounds,” commented Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio. “We believe our in highly differentiated approach to the prevention and treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases represents a compelling opportunity to address unmet medical needs for patients.”

The Company is currently advancing the development of its lead program, GRI-0621, in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled, parallel-design, 2-arm study for the treatment of IPF. Interim data from the Phase 2a biomarker study is expected in the second quarter of 2025 and topline results are expected in the third quarter of 2025. For more information about the Phase 2a study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06331624.

