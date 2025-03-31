TOI Launches Florida Oncology Network, a Fully Delegated Cancer Care Network, and Announces Four Additional Value-based Contracts in Q1

CERRITOS, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI” or the “Company”), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today proudly announced the launch of the Florida Oncology Network. This new fully delegated network will expand access to high-quality, coordinated cancer care for Florida residents.

The Florida Oncology Network includes TOI Clinics and a robust panel of value-focused medical and radiation oncologists strategically located throughout the state. The network is designed to provide comprehensive cancer care that is accessible, affordable, and focused on outcomes for patients and payor partners.

Under the delegated arrangement, TOI has partnered with Provider Network Solutions (PNS), the market leader in specialty MSO and third-party administrative services, and through its affiliates will provide claims administration and processing as well as network management. The collaboration brings together TOI’s nationally recognized clinical model and PNS’s deep experience supporting delegated provider networks in Florida. Together, the organizations will focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing unnecessary variation in care, and aligning incentives with value-based objectives.

The Florida Oncology Network commences operations effective immediately, with plans to grow both its geographic footprint and patient reach across Florida throughout 2025. This comes alongside 80,000 additional lives already signed in 2025 to date, through four separate agreements across markets, including over 42,000 Medicare Advantage lives in the new fully delegated model in Florida.

“I’m very excited about the launch of Florida Oncology Network and our continued rapid growth in capitated lives in Q1,” said Dan Virnich, CEO of TOI. “This milestone allows us to scale more quickly while serving the needs of health plan partners across markets with a comprehensive delegated oncology model.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com

About Provider Network Solutions (PNS)

Provider Network Solutions is the market leader in specialty MSO and third-party administrative services, managing over 3.7 million member plans across Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico. PNS’s mission is to provide health plans and providers with a comprehensive value-based ecosystem, ensuring high-quality patient care and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.providernetworksolutions.com

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Jaime Valles

marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com

Investors

Solebury Strategic Communications

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com