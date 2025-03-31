Italy Probiotics Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Yakult, Danone, Nestle, PROBI, PEPSICO, Probiotical, CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte, Biofarma Group, SynBalance, BioGaia

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Probiotics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy probiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period, increasing from US$435.652 million in 2025 to US$610.494 million by 2030. The probiotics market has experienced substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 4.31%.







The probiotics market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of products such as dietary supplements and functional foods and beverages, as well as animal feed supplements. This market includes various products featuring bacteria, yeast (including Saccharomyces boulardii), and other microorganisms. Italy stands out as a leading market for probiotics, being the largest consumer of food supplements within the European region. Key players in this market include Yakult Italy, Danone, Probiotical S.p.A., CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte, Biopharma Group, and SynBalance.



Drivers of the Italy Probiotics Market:

The growing recognition of the health benefits associated with probiotics is driving demand in Italy. Probiotics contribute to improved digestive health by maintaining a healthy gut balance and boosting immune function. They also play a role in enhancing mental well-being and promoting skin health. Probiotics like Lactobacillus can help prevent various conditions such as acute diarrhea, cardiovascular infections, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and dental caries.

The rising trend towards health and wellness in Italy has led to increased demand for preventive health products. A recent report from Future Concept Lab indicates that approximately 30 million Italian adults have used food supplements at least once, with more than 80% having tried them at some point in their lives. This highlights the strong preference among Italians for food supplements that form a significant part of the probiotics market.

According to data from the Italian Journal of Pediatrics, 79% of survey respondents believe that dietary supplements are effective. Thus, heightened health awareness and the perception of probiotics as a viable option for preventive health benefits are driving market growth in Italy. In summary, the Italian probiotics market is experiencing growth driven by increasing awareness of preventive health measures among consumers and a strong inclination towards using dietary supplements for improved health outcomes. The combination of these factors is expected to sustain the upward trajectory of the probiotics market in Italy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $435.65 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $610.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Italy



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Yakult Italy

Danone

Nestle Italiana SPA

PROBI

PEPSICO

Probiotical S.p.A

CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte

Biofarma Group

SynBalance

BioGaia

The Italy Probiotics Market has been segmented as following:

By Ingredient

Bacteria Lactobacilli Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Termophilus

Yeast

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Others

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Application

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By End-User

Human

Animal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o5orb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment