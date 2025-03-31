Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 31 March 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 24 MARCH 2025 TO 28 MARCH 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|25/03/2025
|50
|€ 17,70
|€ 885,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|26/03/2025
|10
|€ 17,70
|€ 177,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
