Platform9 Releases Free Community Edition so All Virtualization Practitioners Can Experience the Easiest Private Cloud 

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe , Platform9 , the enterprise private cloud company, announced that Private Cloud Director Community Edition is generally available. Community Edition provides the full Private Cloud Director experience free of charge for single-region deployments. There are no hidden fees or time limits, and it is community supported.

“Private Cloud Director Community Edition gives virtualization practitioners a way to test drive the easiest private cloud experience in the industry, at their own pace. We can’t wait to see what they build with Community Edition,” said Madhura Maskasky, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Platform9.

Platform9’s Private Cloud Director gives virtualization administrators a familiar private cloud experience with the enterprise-grade features they expect including VM High Availability, Dynamic Resource Rebalancing, VM Live Migration, Distributed Virtual Switches and Software Defined Networking. Private Cloud Director can be installed on existing x86 server hardware or VM with as little as 32GB of RAM and 12CPUs and connects to existing storage and infrastructure.

With Community Edition, users can get familiar with Private Cloud Director at their own pace as they investigate options to replace their legacy VM environments. Private Cloud Director Community Edition is ideal for small scale deployments such as homelabs, test/dev environments and proof-of-concept labs. Community Edition is built using open source k3s behind the scenes, offering a lightweight, single node installation experience. Users can install Community Edition in their home lab or test environment on single Ubuntu machine. Users deploying into production are encouraged to switch to the enterprise version of Private Cloud Director that comes with 24x7 Platform9 customer support.

