The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) and Green Rain Solar Inc. Partner with Chronical Electric to Bring High-Speed EV Charging and Battery Storage to Rochester, NY

Transforming Urban EV Infrastructure with Smart Charging Solutions

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) and Green Rain Solar Inc. have partnered with Chronical Electric to launch a high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charging station at 1600 West Ridge Road in Rochester, NY. Backed by a completed utility feasibility study and supported by Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E), the project will feature Level 3 fast chargers, ensuring efficient and reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging for the community.

Incorporating cutting-edge battery storage solutions, this initiative aims to optimize energy usage, reduce operational costs, and prevent grid overloads. By storing renewable energy during periods of low demand and supplying it during peak hours, the project enhances grid resilience while supporting clean transportation. This innovation aligns with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), unlocking tax credits and expanding EV access in underserved areas.

Committed to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality, The Now Corporation’s project directly addresses pollution-related health concerns in underserved communities. By introducing sustainable energy infrastructure, the initiative not only fosters environmental stewardship but also serves as a replicable model for clean energy adoption across the U.S.



PASADENA, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), through its renewable energy subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., is making groundbreaking progress in expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in underserved communities. The company is pleased to announce that it has completed a utility feasibility study for its flagship electric vehicle (EV) charging project at 1600 West Ridge Road in Rochester, New York, confirming the site’s ability to support Level 3 fast chargers.

This milestone was achieved through a strategic collaboration with Chronical Electric and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) Utility, ensuring the necessary power capacity for the high-speed chargers. In a major leap forward, the project will also feature battery storage technology, designed to optimize energy usage, stabilize the grid, and enhance charging reliability.

Pioneering a New Era of Smart EV Charging

This initiative aligns with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which prioritizes clean energy investments in underserved areas by offering substantial tax credits. By leveraging the RG&E Make-Ready Program, The Now Corporation is significantly lowering infrastructure costs, making it easier and more cost-effective to deploy EV charging stations in communities that need them most.

“This is a transformative moment for Green Rain Solar and The Now Corporation,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “We are not just building EV charging stations—we are creating a sustainable energy ecosystem. By integrating battery storage, we’re ensuring that these chargers operate efficiently, reduce grid strain, and maximize renewable energy utilization. This is the future of clean transportation.”

Battery Storage: The Key to Sustainable EV Infrastructure

The integration of battery storage technology at the 1600 West Ridge Road project marks a major advancement in grid-friendly EV charging solutions. This innovative system will:

Reduce demand charges, lowering operational costs for both businesses and consumers

Enhance grid stability, preventing overloads and blackouts

Maximize renewable energy usage, storing excess solar and wind power for peak times





By storing energy during low-demand periods and releasing it when needed, the site will ensure that EV drivers have access to reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly charging options—without overburdening the local power grid.

A Cleaner, Healthier Future for Rochester and Beyond

This project is about more than just technology—it’s about community impact. Rochester’s underserved neighborhoods, like many across the U.S., face higher levels of air pollution, contributing to asthma and other respiratory diseases. By expanding clean transportation options, The Now Corporation is actively working to reduce emissions, improve public health, and promote environmental equity.

The 1600 West Ridge Road site will serve as a national model for the future of smart, grid-optimized EV infrastructure. Moving forward, The Now Corporation and Green Rain Solar Inc. are exploring additional locations to replicate this success and further drive the clean energy revolution.

Leading the Charge Toward a Greener Future

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) remains committed to leveraging state and federal incentives to accelerate EV adoption, create economic opportunities, and support a nationwide transition to sustainable energy. With its innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and a focus on community-driven impact, this initiative represents a major step toward a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient future.

Stay tuned—The Now Corporation is powering the next generation of EV charging!

About The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN):

The Now Corporation is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and developing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the company is committed to driving positive change in industries such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar energy systems and EV charging infrastructure. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Green Rain Solar is dedicated to helping businesses and communities transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

FB: Green Rain Energy

YouTube: Green Rain Energy

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may include expectations for future events, financial results, and growth prospects, subject to risks and uncertainties. The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.