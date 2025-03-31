NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES MAY 2025 EXPANSION INTO GERMANY, FIRST EUROPEAN MARKET

CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a global data and tech company, today announced the upcoming launch of its consumer rewards app, Receipt Hog, in Germany. This launch builds upon the recent announcement of Worldpanel folding under the Numerator brand, forming a new global consumer data company representing nearly 5 billion consumers in over 50 countries.

Receipt Hog, a gamified mobile app that rewards consumers for sharing their purchase receipts, will officially launch in Germany in May 2025. Users will be able to submit receipts by uploading receipt photos, connecting their email accounts, or linking loyalty programs in exchange for rewards. Additionally, they can participate in surveys within the app, enhancing their rewards while providing valuable insights into their shopping habits. With industry-leading data privacy standards, Receipt Hog users fully permission all data collection through easy-to-understand terms.



"Numerator’s expansion into Germany represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine consumer intelligence on a global scale," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "As Europe’s largest economy, Germany represents a critical market — yet market research here has been slow to evolve. At a time when consumer behavior is rapidly shifting, from the accelerated adoption of e-commerce to a growing preference for private label brands, we are introducing technology-driven solutions to help brands and retailers understand the modern German consumer.”

Numerator will quickly scale the German Receipt Hog user base, with an expected 25,000 survey panelists by the second half of 2025. The launch will pave the way for Numerator’s platform survey offering to enable brands to quickly conduct surveys directly with consumers based on verified purchase behaviors.

"With Numerator’s platform survey offering, we will introduce a new standard of survey-based insights in Germany, allowing brands to connect with real, verified buyers in ways that were previously impossible," added Belcher. "Our high-quality consumer data will help brands make faster, smarter decisions in an increasingly competitive market."

Receipt Hog will be available for download in Germany in May 2025. For more information, visit numerator.com/germany-en.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,800 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.