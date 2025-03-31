MS Canada’s Annual MS Bike Event Series is Coming Back This Summer, Mobilizing Canadians to Go the Distance and Make a Difference.

Toronto, ON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MS Canada invites Canadians across the country to join the MS community at one of the 11 MS Bike events happening this Summer. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of Canadians affected by MS by raising funds for multiple sclerosis (MS) research and support programs. Each MS Bike event offers a fun, community-driven, supported ride, spanning distances of 45 to 190km over one or two days, depending on the location. MS Canada is calling on cyclists to get ready now by tuning up their bikes and start spring training for the MS Bike event of their choice. Training support is available for all MS Bike participants.

The bike event series kicks off in June, with two events in Alberta on the weekend of June 21-22, 2025: MS Bike - Airdrie to Olds and MS Bike - Leduc to Camrose. A comprehensive list of all subsequent 2025 MS Bike events can be found below:

MS Bike also offers a virtual, Canada-wide ride option to be completed any time between June and September 2025 for those who may be interested in participating but cannot do so in-person.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. By riding with the MS community, you are helping more people become aware of MS and its impact. This year, MS Bike is aiming to raise $5 million across all locations. Your participation translates to direct positive impact in the lives of over 90,000 Canadians living with MS, and the many more who are diagnosed each year. Money raised through MS Bike funds much needed support programs that provide access to the most relevant and accurate information about MS and can help in navigating the health care and support systems available, as well as foster connections with other people living with MS. It also funds world class MS research to continue to expand upon the current knowledge of the disease and forge a path toward a world free of MS.

MS Bike is an energizing challenge that welcomes everyone, as MS impacts all Canadians not just the people who live with it. It affects their family, friends, and community – we are all touched by this disease.

"People affected by MS are at the heart of everything we do at MS Canada.” said Dr. Pamela Valentine, CEO of MS Canada. "Every two hours someone in Canada is diagnosed with the disease; it truly affects us all. By participating in MS Bike, you are fueling groundbreaking research, helping us advocate for positive systems change, and providing support programs to improve the wellbeing of everyone affected by this disease."

“I have participated in MS Bike for 14 years, and I am here to invite you to take the leap and join us. It may seem like an intimidating challenge, but it is such an energizing experience and well worth the effort. It is also an accessible and fully supported route where everyone can ride at their own pace.” said MS Bike participant and spokesperson, Patrycia Rzechowka. “Every kilometer we ride together brings us closer to a world without MS. MS Bike brings about an incredible sense of community and purpose - the ripple effect of our efforts is tangible.”



All MS Bike events provide first aid, and mechanical support along the route. When possible, transportation support is available too. Bike Marshalls are stationed along the route, responsible for maintaining cycling etiquette and safety along the entire road. Those who join will enjoy exciting festivities on event days, such as food, games, live music, and more.

For information on how to register for this year’s MS Bike events, please visit msbike.ca

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.