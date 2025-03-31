Muscular Dystrophy Association and Burn Boot Camp Team Up for the 9th Annual ‘Be Their Muscle’ Philanthropic Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has teamed up with Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, for the 9th annual national 'Be Their Muscle' philanthropic event. Throughout April, over 360 Burn Boot Camp locations nationwide will come together to support and amplify the organization's mission by hosting a very special workout on Saturday, April 12, 2025, with 100% of the proceeds going to MDA. The fundraising will kick off on April 1st and run through April 30, 2025. To participate at a location near you or make a donation visit: BeTheirMuscle.org.

"This campaign is one of the most inspiring times of the year, as our Members and team come together to uplift a community that truly needs our strength,” said Morgan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. “At Burn, we call this event ‘Be Their Muscle’ because it embodies our commitment to standing strong for one another, creating a supportive community where everyone rises together. Our partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association is rooted in the same principles that drive Burn—community and empowerment. We believe that when two missions built on those things unite, we create unstoppable momentum. Together, we’re not just raising funds; we’re creating impact. By joining forces, we help people live longer, more independent lives, proving that real strength comes from lifting each other up, inside the gym and beyond. On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, Burn Nation and MDA will come together for one Camp, as one community, for one powerful cause. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign supports MDA, the leading research, care, and advocacy organization in the U.S. for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases. Together, MDA and Burn Boot Camp strive to empower people to live longer, more independent lives. The campaign has raised over $3 million since 2016. Funds raised during the 2025 ‘Be Their Muscle' event will support:

Research: MDA-supported research has directly contributed to over 20 FDA-approved treatments since 2015, with more expected in 2025.

MDA-supported research has directly contributed to since 2015, with more expected in 2025. Care: MDA funds the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, providing critical care and support for individuals and families.

MDA funds the at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, providing critical care and support for individuals and families. Advocacy: MDA works to expand access to healthcare, therapies, newborn screening, education, employment, and accessible air travel for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

MDA works to for people living with neuromuscular diseases. Summer Camp: MDA offers 24 in-person weeklong sessions (23 in-person sessions and one virtual session), beginning May 31 through August 22, free of charge, to children and young adults ages 8-17, helping them gain confidence, independence, and lifelong friendships.

"At the Muscular Dystrophy Association, we are incredibly grateful for the Burn Boot Camp community, whose dedication continues to drive progress in research, care, and advocacy for people living with neuromuscular diseases," said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer, MDA. "Morgan and Devan Kline have been an integral part of our MDA family since their days as MDA Summer Camp volunteers, and their commitment through the 'Be Their Muscle' campaign is so important to our mission. This partnership continues to make a life-changing impact, and we are excited to see the strength of the Burn Boot Camp community in action once again this year."

MDA Community Members Speak to the Power of Partnership

"The strength and support from the Burn Boot Camp community mean the world to people like me who live with a neuromuscular disease. The funds raised make real progress possible—helping advance treatments that give us more independence and improve our quality of life. Seeing so many people come together to ‘Be Their Muscle’ reminds me that we’re not alone in this fight. I’m so thankful for the Burn Boot Camp team for standing alongside us and making a difference in our lives," said Franklin Griffin, MDA Ambassador who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

MDA National Ambassador Lily Sander, who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, also shared her appreciation for Burn Boot Camp's dedication: "The support of Burn Boot Camp is truly incredible. As someone who lives with a neuromuscular disease, I know firsthand the importance of strength—not just physical, but the strength of a community rallying together. The ‘Be Their Muscle’ campaign is a powerful reminder that we are stronger together. Thank you, Burn Boot Camp, for lifting us up and giving us hope."

"As an MDA Ambassador and someone living with a neuromuscular disease, I’m incredibly grateful to Burn Boot Camp for their continued support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the annual ‘Be Their Muscle’ event. Their dedication to fundraising and community-building goes beyond fitness—it’s about inclusion, strength, and making a real impact. Being part of Burn Boot Camp fills me with pride because I see firsthand how they create a space where everyone is empowered to reach their potential. Thanks to their trainers who meet me where I am, I’m stronger than I’ve been in years. MDA’s mission to advance research and improve lives gives me hope, and I’m honored to be part of a gym that is helping to make a difference for families like mine," said Grace Lopiccolo, MDA Ambassador and recipient of an MDA Scholarship.

On Monday, March 31, The Burn Boot Camp Podcast will release a special episode in support of the 9th annual Be Their Muscle campaign. Hosted by Burn Boot Camp Co-Founder Devan Kline, the episode will feature former NFL player and MDA advocate Jay Feely, MDA Chief Research Officer Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, MDA National Ambassador Lily Sander, and St. Louis MDA Ambassador Grace LoPiccolo. This episode will highlight the power of fitness, mindset, and community while sharing powerful MDA stories. Listeners will hear inspiring stories and learn how to make an impact through the Be Their Muscle campaign. Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 360 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan launched an app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 15 categories. They are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength. For more information, visit BurnBootCamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. Learn more at MDA75.org.

Attachment