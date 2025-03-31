Veritext Legal Solutions Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Court Reporting Practices

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, reaffirms its continued commitment and dedication to the highest ethical standards in court reporting, particularly regarding the outcome-based payment practices highlighted in a recent advisory from the Court Reporters Board of California.

In alignment with such guidance, Veritext strictly adheres to all ethical requirements prohibiting payment structures to either clients or court reporters tied to case outcomes. The company maintains compliance with these critical standards across all operations nationwide.



“Maintaining the highest ethical standards in court reporting is fundamental to the integrity of the legal system and has always been a cornerstone of Veritext’s business philosophy,” says Rich Antoneck, chief executive officer at Veritext Legal Solutions. “We take very seriously our responsibility to provide unbiased, transparent services that comply with all regulatory requirements.”

Veritext’s ethical compliance program specifically addresses the key provisions outlined by the Court Reporters Board of California:

Financial Disinterest in Case Outcomes : Veritext strictly prohibits any compensation structure that would create a financial interest in case outcomes for any court reporter or staff member, in full compliance with CCP 2025.320(a).

: Veritext strictly prohibits any compensation structure that would create a financial interest in case outcomes for any court reporter or staff member, in full compliance with CCP 2025.320(a). Equal Access to Services : All products and services are offered equally to all parties attending proceedings, ensuring full compliance with CCP 2025.320(b).

: All products and services are offered equally to all parties attending proceedings, ensuring full compliance with CCP 2025.320(b). Impartiality in All Proceedings : Veritext maintains neutrality and does not act with bias or prejudice toward any parties or their attorneys, as required by CCR 2475(b)(6).

: Veritext maintains neutrality and does not act with bias or prejudice toward any parties or their attorneys, as required by CCR 2475(b)(6). Ethical Compensation Practices: The company maintains transparent fee structures that are never based on the outcome of any proceeding, in accordance with CCR 2475(b)(7).

Veritext encourages industry-wide adoption of these standards and supports regulatory efforts to maintain the integrity of the court reporting profession.

For more information on Veritext and our industry advocacy, please visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy/.

