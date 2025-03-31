Kargo’s CTV Business Grows 96%, via Context, Commerce, and Creative Innovations

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leader in breakthrough advertising solutions, today announced that the company achieved 96% CTV growth in 2024 by delivering industry-leading performance for major brands including American Eagle, Mondelēz and Post Consumer Brands. Brands choose Kargo’s CTV solutions for their pioneering capabilities that include scene level contextual targeting, dynamic commerce creative based on product catalogs and geo-targeting, AI-generated high definition creative, and more.

This year, Kargo is doubling down on its commitment to revolutionize the way brands connect with audiences on the big screen with further investments in unique ad formats and expanded targeting and media capabilities. Kargo’s distinctive combination of art and technology unlocks next-generation opportunities on CTV for advertisers across these categories:

Context: Moments delivers precision and relevance for advertisers with scene level targeting, analyzing streaming video to determine the right ad to serve based on what’s happening in the content. Advertisers can target video ads based on scenes, emotions, dialogue, products, actors or additional elements of a program for enhanced impact. A big box retail brand activated Moments contextual scene level targeting across top FAST providers, achieving 4x lift in brand familiarity and 2x lift in brand preference.



Moments delivers precision and relevance for advertisers with scene level targeting, analyzing streaming video to determine the right ad to serve based on what’s happening in the content. Advertisers can target video ads based on scenes, emotions, dialogue, products, actors or additional elements of a program for enhanced impact. A big box retail brand activated Moments contextual scene level targeting across top FAST providers, achieving 4x lift in brand familiarity and 2x lift in brand preference. Commerce: Dynamic Product Ads (DPAs) give advertisers the opportunity to customize ads on the big screen using product catalog SKU items, geo-targeting, and behavioral attributes. This flexibility provides advertisers with hundreds or thousands of CTV creative variations that resonate with audiences and drive purchase. A leading CPG advertiser used Dynamic Product Ads to drive viewers to sample a new product flavor, resulting in 3x lift in purchase intent vs. Nielsen norms and more than $2 ROAS. In a separate campaign, Mondelez achieved a 10x higher conversion vs. industry benchmark and 12% more buyers.



Dynamic Product Ads (DPAs) give advertisers the opportunity to customize ads on the big screen using product catalog SKU items, geo-targeting, and behavioral attributes. This flexibility provides advertisers with hundreds or thousands of CTV creative variations that resonate with audiences and drive purchase. A leading CPG advertiser used Dynamic Product Ads to drive viewers to sample a new product flavor, resulting in 3x lift in purchase intent vs. Nielsen norms and more than $2 ROAS. In a separate campaign, Mondelez achieved a 10x higher conversion vs. industry benchmark and 12% more buyers. Creative: Kargo’s suite of high-impact CTV ads push the boundaries of creative formats to new heights. Squeezeback allows brands to advertise while content is streaming, capturing maximum attention. Narrative uses AI to build high-quality creative without pre-existing video assets. Branded Canvas and Glass take advantage of the big screen to bring memorable new experiences to audiences across Smart TV and app user experiences, or streaming supply.



For CTV Glass on LG TVs, Post Consumer Brands achieved 5x lift in purchase intent and 6x lift in brand preference vs. Upwave brand lift norms. With Squeezebacks, a major CPG company running a live sports campaign achieved a 36% lift in favorability and a 31% lift in consideration vs. RealEyes brand lift norms. With Branded Canvas, a major airline increased frequent flyer consideration 14x and increased brand preference 19x vs. Upwave brand lift norms. For Narrative, a popular beverage brand outpaced attention metrics for millennials by 46% and was 75% more cost-efficient in driving attentive impressions.

“Kargo’s CTV portfolio represents differentiated context, commerce, and creative products based upon streaming video processing, machine learning, and AI technology. Our global engineering team is building the future of CTV advertising today. For consumers this means relevance with privacy, for publishers new monetization opportunities, and for advertisers meaningful brand lift and business outcomes, all via the big screen in the living room. Performance metrics validate Kargo’s CTV offerings as a platform that can bring measurable advertiser value while advancing new capabilities for this top of mind format,” said Eric Hoffert, Chief Technology Officer at Kargo.

For more information on Kargo’s CTV offerings, visit https://www.kargo.com/ctv .

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions. Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Sydney, Waterford, Singapore and Auckland.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128