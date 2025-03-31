Blueshift Adds Intelligent Agents to Its Customer AI Suite

San Francisco, CA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueshift, the leader in AI-powered customer engagement, today announced the launch of Customer AI Agents that help marketing teams conduct 10X more personalization experiments with automated AI decisioning. The Agents are the latest addition to Blueshift’s Customer AI Suite, which includes Predictive AI, Recommendations, and AI Assistants for generating personalized content.

According to a recent Blueshift study, 74% of marketing leaders admitted to struggling with cross-channel personalization at scale. Customer AI Agents solve this by autonomously generating variations of personalized messages, drawing on elements from customer profiles and predictive AI, and automating experimentation at scale. A simple approval workflow ensures human oversight while removing the friction of setting up and monitoring multiple experiments. The agents optimize the experiments toward customer conversion outcomes, such as purchases or subscriptions.

“Automating the process with Customer AI Agents not only saved us 40+ hours of marketing operations time over a month but also increased lead conversions by 34%. Traditional experimentation is both time-consuming and resource-intensive, yet it remains one of the most effective ways to enhance campaign performance and customer conversions,” said Russell Middleton, Co-Founder of Zumper, the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, and Blueshift Customer.

Revolutionizing Personalized Experimentation with AI

Blueshift Customer AI Agents eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional experimentation by using state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) and statistical analysis to generate, test, and optimize content variations continuously. “With the Customer AI Agents, we’re eliminating the manual complexity, enabling our team to experiment, iterate, and optimize campaigns at an unprecedented scale—without sacrificing time or precision,” continued Russell Middleton.

Campaign Optimizer is the first of several Customer AI Agents to be released. Its main capabilities include:

Automated AI-Generated Content – Dynamically create and test subject lines and preheader variations for email campaigns.

Brand & Contextual Relevance: Validate and refine generated content to align with the brand voice, domain guidelines, and campaign objectives.

Hyper-Personalization – Leverage Liquid Variables to tailor content based on customer behaviors, transactions, next-best recommendations, and engagement history.

Real-Time Optimization – Launch tests, monitor full-funnel metrics, and automatically adjust campaign allocations based on performance.

Actionable Insights & Reporting – Gain continuous visibility into test results, lift measurement, and campaign impact.

“By combining state-of-the-art predictive recommendations and generative AI, Customer AI Agents empower brands to move beyond static campaigns and deliver on the promise of scaling 1:1 personalization to millions while meaningfully improving down funnel metrics. Marketing teams can finally get their precious time back to focus on strategic activities and delegate daily tasks to agents without sacrificing brand value or growth,” added Manyam Mallela, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder at Blueshift.

Redefining the Future of Marketing

Blueshift’s commitment to AI-first marketing automation ensures brands can continually adapt, refine, and optimize engagement strategies at scale. With Campaign Optimizer and future Intelligent Marketing Agents, Blueshift is setting the standard for how brands leverage AI to create smarter, more effective customer interactions.

To learn more about Campaign Optimizer and Blueshift’s Customer AI, visit www.blueshift.com/customer-ai/ .





About Blueshift

Blueshift, headquartered in San Francisco, enables brands to automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. Our Intelligent Customer Engagement platform leverages patented AI technology to unify, analyze, and activate comprehensive customer data across all channels and applications. With an integrated customer data platform and cross-channel marketing hub, Blueshift equips brands with everything needed to deliver seamless, real-time 1:1 experiences throughout the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CDPs and named a Leader in GigaOm’s Radar for CDPs. It has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ from 2020 to 2023 as one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies. Discover more at blueshift.com.

