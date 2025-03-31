Hydefy Ushers in a New Era of Fungi-Based Textiles with Stella McCartney Collaboration

CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydefy is redefining what’s possible with fungi-based materials, now offering a new option for designers in fashion, automotive, and interior industries. Crafted with innovation and performance in mind, Hydefy’s high-quality material provides a sleek, durable alternative to traditional animal and plastic-derived leather. Strong enough for everyday use yet refined for a premium look and feel, Hydefy offers diverse textures, colors, and distinctive finishes while embracing environmental responsibility. The materials can be tailored for a wide range of applications, with the ability to collaborate on rapid prototyping of custom patterns.

Hydefy’s highly anticipated debut comes in collaboration with Stella McCartney, a pioneer of sustainable fashion. Unveiled on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, the Stella Ryder is a first-of-its-kind fungi-based luxury handbag—McCartney’s most elevated vegan bag to date. With its sculpted silhouette inspired by a horse’s back and a futuristic silver metallic finish, the Stella Ryder showcases how cutting-edge materials and high fashion go hand in hand. The bag is available for pre-order online on Stella McCartney's website .

“I am constantly exploring plant and fungi-based, regenerative alternatives that do not harm animals and heal Mother Earth,” said Stella McCartney. “Harmonious to this philosophy, the innovators behind Hydefy are developing materials with fresh thinking and a focus on sustainability.”

Hydefy crafts new materials using Fy™, which is made using fungi that were discovered as part of NASA-backed research in Yellowstone National Park. Through a proprietary fermentation process, Fy is combined with sugarcane waste-derived inputs to create a versatile biomaterial—entirely vegan, cruelty-free, and thoughtfully designed to reduce dependence on finite resources.

“Hydefy isn’t just another alternative—it’s the future of high-performance textiles,” said Thomas Jonas, co-founder and CEO of The Fynder Group, the company behind Hydefy. “We’re proving that innovative materials can meet the highest standards of durability, quality, and aesthetics—offering designers new creative possibilities with a lower impact. This is a game-changer for industries that have long relied on resource-intensive, outdated materials.”

Hydefy is now available for commercial use, bringing a new option to the world of performance textiles. If you're interested in changing what the world is made of, please reach out to hello@hydefy.com.

About Hydefy, a Fynder Group Company

Hydefy is a responsible materials company dedicated to harnessing the wisdom of nature and the power of science to transform material culture for the better. We’re creating a world of innovative, high-performance materials for a wide array of industries, applications, and products, from accessories and footwear to furniture and vehicle interiors, while reducing the impact on the planet. Our materials, composed of fungi and sugarcane husk derivatives, exemplify Hydefy’s dedication to both performance and sustainability. Fueled by our purpose and values, we’re constantly exploring what’s next—and what could be.

For more information visit www.hydefy.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that was launched under the designer’s name in 2001. It emboldens confident femininity with elevated yet effortless, conscious fashion. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly innovating new ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing. As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney never uses any leather, feathers, fur or skins in any products for both ethical and environmental reasons – pioneering a movement for the use of alternative materials. Supporting regenerative agriculture and circularity, the brand is embracing new business models that will transform how clothes are sourced, produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused, promoting long-lasting products with extended use to reduce environmental impact. Stella is also a co-founder of the SOS Fund, investing in next-gen start-ups at the grassroots level to support nature-positive solutions and innovations.

Today, Stella McCartney spans women’s ready-to-wear, unisex capsules, kids’ clothing, accessories, swimwear, lingerie, a performance wear collaboration with adidas and more – with 48 directly owned stores and 21 franchise stores across New York City, London, Paris, Milan, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Our collections are now sold in 77 nations through 863 specialty shops and department stores, and ship to 100 countries via online.

The terms​ “Nature’s Fynd,” ​“Fy,” and​ “Hydefy” are trademarks of The Fynder Group, Inc.

Contact Kat Kirsch at Kat@​KatKirsch.​com for press inquiries.