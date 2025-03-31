DR PLANT’s 6th Sunscreen Festival Leads the Globalization of Chinese Cosmetics with "Chinese Ingredients + Oriental Research"

New York, NY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the Spring Equinox—a day symbolizing increasing sunlight and vibrant growth—March 20, 2025, marked the grand opening of DR PLANT’s 6th Sunscreen Festival in Beijing under the theme "Sunshine Companion, Botanical Defense." The event brought together DR PLANT founder and chairman Xie Yong, global brand ambassador for masks and sunscreen Wang Junkai, and numerous industry guests to discuss the future of sun protection.

Founder and Chairman of DR PLANT, Xie Yong;Wang Junkai（R）, Global Mask and Sunscreen Ambassador for DR PLANT（L）

Six Years of Spring Equinox Commitment, with Ambassador Wang Junkai Joining Onstage

The Spring Equinox, a time of balanced day and night and harmonious temperatures, embodies the philosophical wisdom of nature's yin-yang equilibrium—mirroring the scientific principle of "balancing protection and nourishment" in suncare. By consistently holding its Sunscreen Festival on the Spring Equinox for six consecutive years, DR PLANT not only offers a modern interpretation of traditional solar-term culture but also demonstrates a precise understanding of sun protection needs.

As the global ambassador for DR PLANT’s masks and sunscreen, Wang Junkai’s appearance elevated the event to a climax. Dressed in a yellow top that echoed the new product packaging, he took on the role of "One-Day Store Manager," participating in the full launch process of the new collection. DR PLANT founder and chairman Xie Yong ceremoniously presented Wang with a letter of appointment and a work badge, much to the star’s delighted surprise. Their natural chemistry and lively interaction energized the livestream audience. Through this innovative "Celebrity Store Manager" marketing approach, DR PLANT deepened emotional connections with fans via immersive experiential engagement.

At the new sunscreen showcase area, DR PLANT Vice President Julie engaged Wang in an interactive Q&A session to decode the sun protection efficacy of the "Yellow Swan" (Gentle & Clear Sunscreen Lotion). Boasting SPF50+ and PA+++, "Yellow Swan" delivers long-lasting defense against UV damage and effectively combats photoaging. Wang Junkai personally tested the product, experiencing firsthand the pure, potent power of DR PLANT. Moved by its performance, he emphasized the critical role of daily sun protection in skincare and endorsed this new sunscreen as an exceptional guardian for healthy skin.

New Product Launch: Refining the Sunscreen Market to Meet Diverse Consumer Needs

At this sunscreen festival, Dr. Plant proudly unveiled three new products: Gentle and Clear Sunscreen Lotion，Clear Whitening High-Protection Sunscreen Spray, and Waterproof Clear Whitening Sunscreen Spray. For the Gentle and Clear Sunscreen Lotion, Dr. Plant has comprehensively upgraded its formula, resulting in a gentler feel on the skin. It is specially formulated for sensitive skin. In a media interview, Xie Yong commented on this product, saying, "The sunscreen festival holds great significance for Dr. Plant, and we have been organizing it for six consecutive years. Over these six years, our greatest achievement has been the accumulation of vast consumer experience and data. Dr. Plant boasts over 20 million members globally, and through analysis, we found that their primary concern regarding sunscreen is allergies. Based on this, this year we focused on launching this anti-allergy sunscreen product. Supported by extensive data and experimental verification, we have fully demonstrated the reliability of this sunscreen lotion, which is why we are promoting it as our flagship product this year."

The two whitening sunscreen products have achieved a breakthrough in the industry, both obtaining national certifications for whitening and sun protection. Their formulas are gentle, providing skin care while offering sun protection and whitening benefits.

DR PLANT’s New Sunscreen Line

DR PLANT is committed to delivering exceptional products that combine whitening, anti-aging, and sun protection into one seamless skincare experience. While achieving multi-functional benefits, the brand meticulously refines product texture to ensure every user enjoys an unparalleled skincare ritual.

Founder Xie Yong shared his unique perspective on sun protection: "Specialized suncare is an inevitable trend in the industry. Today, consumers demand more from their sunscreen—anti-irritation, brightening, and beyond. DR PLANT has keenly captured this shift, investing heavily in R&D to deliver sunscreens with diversified efficacy."

A Decade of Scientific Breakthroughs: Alpine Plant Technology Goes Global

In 2014, DR PLANT partnered with the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB), Chinese Academy of Sciences, to establish the "KIB-DR PLANT Joint R&D Center"—a collaboration that has now thrived for ten years. In an interview with Xinhua News, Xie Yong reflected on their mission: "We agreed that Chinese brands must master their own core ingredients. In an era dominated by advertising wars and traffic competition, DR PLANT chose the path of independent R&D. We discovered our signature ‘Chinese ingredient’, and looking back, this decision was undoubtedly right—it’s the reason our brand thrives today."

Over the past decade, KIB’s research team has made groundbreaking discoveries in alpine plant science, including the identification of high-content Dendrobium-derived oligosaccharides from Dendrobium. Rigorous scientific validation confirmed that this exogenous compound delivers remarkable anti-aging effects in both in vitro and in vivo studies. As a result, the project "Key Technology and Industrial Application of Dendrobium Active Extract" earned the National Prize for Commercial Scientific and Technological Progress, approved by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the research on popular collagen ingredients, due to their large molecular nature, they are unable to penetrate the skin. However, Dr. Plant has successfully addressed this challenge with the discovery of dendrobium oligosaccharides. Dendrobium oligosaccharides can transmit information to cells, prompting them to produce collagen and elastin. The dendrobium selected by Dr. Plant is also highly refined—it is the specialized variety "Kunzhi No.1" Dendrobium, which was cultivated by the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, over a period of seven years. This variety is harvested in April of its third year, and its polysaccharide content is approximately 15% higher than the standard specified in the pharmacopoeia.

Based on this significant scientific research achievement of dendrobium oligosaccharides, Dr. Plant has confirmed and signed an authorization agreement for cooperation with the official organizers of Expo 2025. This cooperation is of profound significance, highlighting Dr. Plant's successful breakthrough in the global mainstream functional ingredient field, leveraging its profound Chinese research heritage, outstanding Chinese brand strength, and unique Chinese ingredient advantages.

Meanwhile, regarding Dr. Plant's outlook for the next decade, Xie Yong shared the brand's new goals in research and globalization strategy: Dr. Plant has always been committed to the research of Chinese ingredients. Building on its continuous in-depth research into dendrobium, Dr. Plant has expanded its research scope to include plants such as snow lotus and matsutake. The brand is going all out to transform these plant ingredients into effective components that can be applied in cosmetics, thereby better serving consumers.

The sixth Sunscreen Festival of Dr. Plant is not only a product extravaganza but also a transmission of the brand's philosophy, deeply showcasing the charm of Chinese brands and Chinese ingredients. In the future, Dr. Plant will continue to protect Chinese skin with the "power of plants," allowing the world to witness the scientific research expression of Eastern aesthetics and making the world fall in love with Chinese cosmetics.

