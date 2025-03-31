Silynxcom Advances its Real-Time Vital Life Signs Monitoring Communication Solution for Combat

New potentially life-saving solution aims to enhance combat communication and safety and will not require users to carry additional health monitoring equipment

Netanya, Israel, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, announced its latest innovation, the development of a tactical sound protection in-ear headset that combines real-time vital life signs monitoring with high communication capabilities. This advanced solution is designed to provide crucial health insights and real-time alerts for users in combat or high-risk environments.

Announced on March 24, 2025, the new in-ear headset will integrate seamlessly with existing communication networks used in military and commercial operations and will allow delivering alerts to commanders and command centers, even when the user is incapacitated. The solution will not require users to carry additional health monitoring equipment, making it ideal for operational personnel where mobility and efficiency are paramount.

Silynxcom’s modular technology allows for future enhancements and customization, enabling the Company to continuously adapt to evolving industry needs.

"We believe that our new in-ear communication solution with real-time health monitoring is a game-changer for both military and commercial operations," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "This solution can protect users and also enhance their situational awareness while reducing the need for carrying additional health monitoring gear. We believe that our commitment to innovation and quality has made us a trusted partner for military and law enforcement agencies seeking reliable communication solutions that enhance safety and effectiveness in the field."

Silynxcom’s headsets offer three essential communication features: hearing protection; hearing enhancement for full situational awareness; and an in-ear microphone that detects inner auditory echo to ensure clear communication without the need for an external microphone. The Company’s in-ear headsets are widely recognized for their ability to seamlessly integrate with various professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military and special forces worldwide.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the belief that its new in-ear communication solution with real-time health monitoring is a game-changer for both military and commercial operations and can give Silynxcom a strategic advantage; this new communications solution is potentially life-saving; the belief that it will protect users and enhance users’ situational awareness while reducing the need for carrying additional health monitoring gear; and the belief that the Company’s commitment to innovation and quality has made it a trusted partner for military and law enforcement agencies seeking reliable communication solutions that enhance safety and effectiveness in the field. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Michal Efraty

IR Manager

ir@silynxcom.com