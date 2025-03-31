ACA Engages BGR Group to Advocate for Tax Reform

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Citizens Abroad, Inc. (ACA) today announced that it has engaged BGR Group as its new advocacy firm for federal affairs. BGR Group will support ACA’s legislative efforts including the upcoming debate regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which is up for extension this year. Specifically, ACA will be advocating to end the onerous double taxation of Americans living abroad.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for ACA as we accelerate our efforts to finally enact Residence-Based Taxation (RBT), which is revenue neutral and structured to prevent tax evasion,” said ACA Executive Director Marylouise Serrato. “By engaging BGR, we are strengthening our growing presence in Washington D.C. and working to educate policymakers on the crucial role of Americans overseas in supporting U.S. commerce, trade and economic development.”

“Our team is proud to support the work of ACA,” BGR Group Chairman and CEO Bob Wood said. “ACA is an important voice for our fellow citizens living and working overseas and their interests here in Washington. We look forward to collaborating with ACA on their top priorities, including the upcoming tax bill.”

RBT already enjoys broad bipartisan support and should be included in any renewal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). ACA will support this effort with direct advocacy of both the Trump administration and Congress and additional research regarding the budgetary impact of the provision.

Contact: Marylouise Serrato, +1 202 322 8441, marylouise.serrato@americansabroad.org

About American Citizens Abroad

ACA is a Washington, DC-based, qualified 501(c)(4) non-profit, non-partisan, advocacy organization that represents the legislative and regulatory concerns of 5 million U.S. citizens living and working overseas to the U.S. Government. The organization has a 40-plus year history of advocacy and has been headquartered in Washington, D.C. since 2012. The organization has a political action committee (ACA-PAC) and is a registered lobbyist. Alongside ACA sits its sister organization, ACA Global Foundation (ACAGF), a 501(c)(3) public charity. ACAGF works on research and educational efforts. Together the organizations are considered the leading source for Capitol Hill when it comes to issues affecting U.S. citizens living and working overseas.