Progyny Expands Maternal Health Support with Addition of Doula Services

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building, is expanding its support throughout the maternal health journey with the addition of doula services. Currently pregnancy, childbirth, and perinatal conditions represent one of the largest shares of employer health spend in the U.S. The addition of in-person and virtual doula services to Progyny’s comprehensive maternal offerings will further its ability to provide equitable, high-quality care that can improve outcomes across a diverse member population.

As the company formally rolls out its doula offering, Progyny is adding Pacify, a leading provider of maternity care solutions, to complement its team of specialty-trained, certified doulas and maternal health care providers. Individuals interested in doula services will be matched, creating trusted and personal connections with a doula who best fits their care needs and demographic preferences. Research suggests that doula support may help reduce C-section rates and NICU complications such as low birth weight babies. They also help reduce maternal health barriers, educating and empowering expectant mothers and helping to improve the overall birthing experience.

“Doulas are playing a powerful role in improving maternal health outcomes by serving as a resource for information, advocacy and support,” explained Janet Choi, MD, MSCP, Chief Medical Officer, Progyny. “Our commitment to the health of our diverse member base means giving them access to the full spectrum of care, support, and resources from preconception to postpartum. This is how we continue to build their trust in Progyny to partner with them on their individual health journeys.”

“Both Pacify and Progyny share a commitment to offering families the comprehensive support they need throughout pregnancy, the birthing journey, and beyond. Doulas play a critical role providing evidence-based guidance and advocacy, and together with Progyny, we can provide high-quality care to more families during this transformative and often overwhelming stage of life,” said Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify.

Progyny’s Pregnancy and Postpartum program provides comprehensive maternity support to ensure members receive personalized, high-touch care throughout their journey, integrating proactive clinical coaching, education, and access to certified doulas and lactation specialists. Progyny’s doula service is currently available as part of this offering. The service is available to support members across the pregnancy journey from prenatal care, virtual and physical support during labor, to emotional support, lactation and postpartum care, as well as miscarriage and loss support as needed. For more information, visit Progyny.com.

About Progyny:

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women’s health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Pacify:

Pacify is on a mission to build the most comprehensive, diverse, and culturally responsive doula care team across the country, connecting expectant and new parents to skilled and supportive professionals. With over a decade of experience, Pacify partners with public health agencies, health plans, and Medicaid MCOs to ensure every family has access to the personalized support they deserve. Through our innovative digital platform, families receive access to both virtual and in-person guidance from certified doulas and lactation consultants. Committed to improving healthcare equity, Pacify is breaking down barriers in maternal health, supporting parents, and transforming outcomes for future generations.

