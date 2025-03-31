Coherent to Showcase Innovative Products, Technologies and Thought Leadership at OFC 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will showcase its new products and technologies for next-generation optical communications networks at OFC 2025, Apr 1-3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth #1519. Coherent will bring also expert insights thanks to its thought leaders that will present at panels, technical sessions, and other OFC events.



RECENT PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Optical Transceivers Optimized for Optical Circuit Switches

Suite of 400G, 800G, and 1.6T pluggable optical transceivers optimized for use in data centers that incorporate optical circuit switches (OCSs). These transceivers come in QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors and meet the original IEEE-defined network insertion losses in addition to extra insertion losses introduced by an OCS.

2x400G-FR4 Lite Silicon Photonics Transceiver

A silicon photonics-based module optimized for AI-driven data centers and high-speed Ethernet networks, delivering 500-meter reach while significantly reducing power consumption.

Pluggable High-Dynamic Range QSFP OTDR

A high-performance embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (eOTDR) in a QSFP package. With an industry-leading 30 dB dynamic range, it enables precise, repeatable OTDR traces for spans up to 150 km—all in a compact, pluggable form factor.

General Availability of 800G Coherent QSFP-DD Transceiver

Leveraging its advanced IC-TROSA optical engine on proprietary Indium Phosphide (InP) chip technology, the module provides transmitter optical output power of–7dBm for OIF 800ZR and 0dBm for ROADM-based line systems.

General Availability of 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO High Output Power

The industry's first 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO featuring 0dBm optical output power, and built on Coherent vertical integration capability, including InP photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and in-house digital signal processor (DSP), is now generally available.

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS

Industry’s first 400G D-EML

Built on the success of its 200G D-EML, which was recognized in the 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews, this innovative differential electro-absorption Modulated laser (D-EML) by Coherent addresses critical challenges in optical transceiver designs for 1.6T and future 3.2T connectivity. Its differential design effectively doubles the signal amplitude, significantly lowering overall power consumption while minimizing crosstalk.

Silicon Photonics based 1.6T Transceivers tailored to diverse environments

Live demonstrations of three different 1.6T-DR8 transceiver modules sharing a common OSFP form factor, with 8x200G optical and electrical interfaces and a silicon photonics architecture. The first demonstration features linear receive optics (LRO) with a digital signal processor (DSP) retiming only in the transmit direction; the second demonstration features ultra-low bit error rates; and the third demonstration incorporates the next generation of 3 nm digital signal processors (DPSs) to reduce power consumption.

1.6T Optical Transceivers Based on 200G VCSEL

A 1.6T-SR8 optical transceiver incorporating advanced 200G vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) from Coherent will be demonstrated, featuring 8x200G optical and electrical interfaces within an OSFP form factor.

Multi-rail Technology for Efficient Optical Transport

An innovative optical transport solution combining fundamental advances in high-efficiency pump lasers with novel resource pooling concepts to dramatically increase line system capacity while lowering the size and power consumption.

TEST AND MEASUREMENT

WaveAnalyzer 1500B for High Precision Optical Transceiver Testing

A high-resolution optical spectrum analyzer delivering 100 MHz absolute frequency accuracy, high resolution, high speed, and full C+L band coverage in a single instrument.

OPTICA EXECUTIVE FORUM

Sunday, 30 March - Session 2: Status of Photonic-enable Modules

Speaker : Julie Eng

Monday, March 31, 10:35 a.m. – 11:50 a.m​.

Sunday, 30 March - Session 4: CEO Panel

Speaker : Jim Anderson

Monday, March 31, 2:30 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.

PANELS

MW Panel I - State of the Industry: Now and in 2030

Moderator : Vipul Bhatt

Panelist : Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, Apr 1, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Theater I

MW Panel IV: Inside Data Centers: Pluggable Optics Evolution

Panelist : Vipul Bhatt

Wednesday, April 2, 2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Theater I

MW Panel VI: Digital Twin, Telemetry, Monitoring and Testing

Panelist: Jack J. Xu

Thursday, April 3, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Theater I

WORKSHOPS

Is Coherent DSP Solved? Are we Running Out of Innovation?

Speaker : Matthias Berger

Sunday, March 30, 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rooms 213-214 (Level 2)

Short and Sweet: How Do We Cost-Optimize a 10 Meter Link for Scaling Up Machine Learning Clusters?

Speaker: Julie Eng

Sunday, March 30, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rooms 211-212 (Level 2)

Towards 400G/ IM-DD: How to Pick up the Next Factor of 2?

Speaker : Anna Tatarczak

Sunday, 30 March, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rooms 213-214 (Level 2)

Symposia and Special Sessions

Advanced Packaging and Integrated Optics for Scale-Up AI interconnects

Speaker : Julie Eng

Wednesday, April 2, 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rooms 201-202 (Level 2)

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com