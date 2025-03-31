Graphite Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Key Trends

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphite market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.41% from a market size of US$15.90 billion in 2025 to US$24.93 billion by the end of 2030.



The demand for graphite is expected to surge in emerging applications like fuel cells and lightweight high-strength composites during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is further driving market growth. China, India, and Brazil are the top three global producers of graphite, with the steel industry being the primary end-user of the global graphite market.







The market is categorized by type into natural and synthetic graphite, with synthetic graphite anticipated to hold a significant share in the coming years. In terms of application, it includes lubricants, batteries, writing materials, refractories, nuclear reactors, and graphene sheets. Refractory applications are expected to capture a substantial market share, while batteries are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment due to the increasing use of graphite in lithium-ion batteries.

The global graphite market is further segmented by end-user industries, including automotive, energy & power, steel, electronics, aerospace, and others. The steel industry is expected to maintain a significant market share during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a considerable share of the global graphite market throughout the forecast period.

Global Graphite Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Lubricants

Batteries

Writing Material

Refractory

Nuclear Rectors

Graphene Sheets

By End-User

Automotive

Energy & Power

Steel

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe UK Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa UAE Israel Saudi Arabia Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Thailand Taiwan Others



