Graphite Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Key Trends

The global graphite market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.41% from a market size of US$15.90 billion in 2025 to US$24.93 billion by the end of 2030.
The demand for graphite is expected to surge in emerging applications like fuel cells and lightweight high-strength composites during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is further driving market growth. China, India, and Brazil are the top three global producers of graphite, with the steel industry being the primary end-user of the global graphite market.
The market is categorized by type into natural and synthetic graphite, with synthetic graphite anticipated to hold a significant share in the coming years. In terms of application, it includes lubricants, batteries, writing materials, refractories, nuclear reactors, and graphene sheets. Refractory applications are expected to capture a substantial market share, while batteries are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment due to the increasing use of graphite in lithium-ion batteries.
The global graphite market is further segmented by end-user industries, including automotive, energy & power, steel, electronics, aerospace, and others. The steel industry is expected to maintain a significant market share during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a considerable share of the global graphite market throughout the forecast period.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Triton Minerals Ltd
- Volt Resources Limited
- Hexagon Energy Materials Limited
- Mason Graphite
- Focus Graphite Inc.
- NextSource Materials Inc.
- SGL Carbon
- Mersen Corporate Services SAS
- Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Toyo Tanso Co.,Ltd.
- CM Carbon
- NovoCarbon
- Ceylon Graphite Corp.
- China Carbon Graphite Inc.
Global Graphite Market Segmentation
By Type
- Natural
- Synthetic
By Application
- Lubricants
- Batteries
- Writing Material
- Refractory
- Nuclear Rectors
- Graphene Sheets
By End-User
- Automotive
- Energy & Power
- Steel
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Others
