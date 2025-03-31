Drone Nerds Partners with ACSL to Bring Advanced Japanese-Made Drones to the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading provider of enterprise drone solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with ACSL Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's premier drone manufacturer, ACSL Ltd. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing ACSL's state-of-the-art, secure drone technology to the American market.

As part of this partnership, Drone Nerds will offer the ACSL's flagship drone, the SOTEN, as part of its enterprise solution lineup. The SOTEN is a versatile, small aerial photography drone that is known for its advanced security features. It complies with ISO15408 standards to prevent data leakage and unauthorized access. The drone can be used for various applications due to its one-touch swappable camera system, a first for small aerial drones. Additionally, the SOTEN's IP43 rating ensures reliable operation in diverse environmental conditions.



Compatible with the SOTEN are five different payload cameras, each catering to different needs and industries. These payloads include a standard camera, an optical zoom camera, a multispectral camera, and two FLIR cameras—a FLIR Boson and a FLIR Hadron system— which support advanced thermal imaging.



The TENSO Smart Controller by ACSL is an industrial-grade device designed to enhance the operation of the ACSL SOTEN drone. Fully integrated with the ACSL TAKEOFF ground control application, it offers precise and intuitive control over the SOTEN, and offers AES256 encryption to safeguard data transmission between the controller and the drone. The TENSO is NDAA compliant, which supports industries that require higher security standards.

Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds, states, “We are thrilled to collaborate with ACSL to introduce the SOTEN drone to our customers. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge, secure, and versatile drone solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries across the United States."

ACSL Inc. shares this enthusiasm, recognizing Drone Nerds' extensive expertise and reach in the U.S. drone market as instrumental in making their innovative technologies more accessible to American enterprises.

"This partnership with DroneNerds has been a long time coming, and we have enjoyed a lot of thoughtful and intentional discussions leading up to it. We have great alignment on the opportunities ahead of us, and we are super excited to see SOTEN made available through DroneNerds' extensive sales network across the nation," says Cynthia Huang, CEO of ACSL, Inc.