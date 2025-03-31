Bring My Song To Life Hires First-Ever Chief Flower Advocate, Blossoming Into New Era of Music-As-A-Gift

New York, NY , March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, record labels — there’s a new music executive in town, and she’s got petals. Bring My Song To Life just named Blossom, a slightly sassy animated flower, as its Chief Flower Advocate in a bold rebrand that brings humor, accessibility, and cutting-edge tech to the world of custom songs.





The announcement comes alongside the launch of Bring My Song To Life’s completely redesigned website and a new, no-excuses offering: AI-generated custom songs for just $25. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or just because you forgot to buy a gift, the platform now makes heartfelt music both affordable and fast.

Prefer something handcrafted? Human-created songs by professional musicians start at just $99, offering fully personalized lyrics and studio-quality production. Whether you pick the AI or human route, you'll get a fully produced song made from your own story.

But that’s not all — new AI features can make it sound like you are singing the song, even if you’ve never carried a tune in your life. And for those who want to go big? You can now order celebrity-inspired vocals — yes, your anniversary song can sound like some of today's and yesteryear's biggest artists are serenading your partner.

"Music has always been personal, but we’re making it ridiculously personal — and ridiculously fun," says Mylène Besançon, co-founder of Bring My Song To Life. "Blossom is more than a mascot. She’s on a mission to save her fellow flowers from being chopped, wilted, and tossed in the trash after three days. She’d rather you give a song that lasts forever than murder a dozen roses that never stood a chance. It’s obviously to be taken with a bit of humor, but we really do believe songs make more meaningful gifts."

About Bring My Song To Life



Bring My Song To Life specializes in creating custom songs tailored to your most meaningful moments. Whether it's an anniversary, wedding, birthday, or any special occasion, our talented team of songwriters and musicians transforms your stories into professionally produced, one-of-a-kind songs. With a commitment to celebrating the power of music, we help you turn cherished memories into unforgettable keepsakes.





