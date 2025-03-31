Data Center UPS Market Report 2025-2030: Key Growth Drivers Include the Adoption of Li-ion Batteries, Edge Data Center Expansion, 5G Rollouts and Hyperscale Investments from Major Players

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center UPS Market was valued at USD 8.89 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.75 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.17%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

It is expected that the Li-ion data center battery market will set a trend in 2025. Li-ion batteries generally offer higher energy density than VRLA batteries, which were being used traditionally. The life span of lithium batteries is longer - up to 10 years in comparison with VRLA, which is around 4-5 years. Finally, lithium batteries occupy less space and are lighter than VRLA.

Vendors seek new approaches to keep up with the trends in the data center market. Mainly focusing on developing products that align with current market needs. One important change is the sustainability of data facilities, and because of this, vendors are committed to providing and altering products related to the current market needs and catering them to their clients.

The hyperscale operators, which have their market in Tier IV, include operators such as Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google. They are expected to expand further during the forecast period due to the pouring of many investments by these hyperscalers. These operators emphasize UPS systems' efficiency and their advancements as per industry demand and support the data center UPS market growth. At present, these operators invest heavily in this market as we see several new and upcoming projects.

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of Advanced UPS Batteries

Advanced battery systems utilized in data centers are essential to guaranteeing uninterrupted power distribution during power loss. Even the best UPS systems are useless without a battery to buffer the power. When the battery gets discharged, disconnected, or dead, and the UPS loses incoming power, the entire system will shut down, underlining the importance of the right battery for each application.

The three main batteries trending currently in the data center UPS market are Li-ion, Flywheel, and VRLA. VRLA has been supporting data centers for many years. At present, other types of batteries are in the race due to their reliable nature and focus on sustainability.

Li-ion batteries are preferred over traditional VRLA batteries for many reasons, including the ones such as Li-ion batteries being lower in weight, more sustainable and planet-friendly, having a long-expected life, being safer, and having lower OPEX, among other relevant factors.

ABB, Schneider Electric, Huawei Technologies, Eaton, and Vertiv, among many others, are some of the prominent battery providers in the data center UPS market that operate and have a significant presence in this market.

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Mitigate Loss of Power

Many data centers consume more than 2% of global power produced annually, which they can mitigate power wastage using energy-efficient power infrastructure.

Most colocation providers worldwide are involved in the designing of OCP-ready data centers. These data centers are likely to include the deployment of DC power systems. Many enterprises also consider shifting to the data center design of hyperscale operators to reduce OPEX and improve operational efficiency. In terms of power wastage, UPS vendors invest in R&D activities to reduce the power wastage of UPS systems.

Although most industrial applications are based on AC power, there is a growing paradigm shift, with an increasing number of data center operators considering implementing DC power for power distribution within data center facilities.

Some energy is lost when power is switched between AC and DC in data centers. Fewer conversions ensure less heat is being lost, resulting in lower OPEX. DC power also takes up less space in a data center and is easier to integrate with other energy devices that generate DC power.

Thus, most providers are involved in designing OCP-ready data centers, which include the deployment of DC power systems.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Data center developments across the planet ought to propel the demand for the global data center UPS market, as every facility needs a proper power-redundant infrastructure in place. Almost every year or so, new companies enter the market for building data centers. Hyperscale data center operators have a common habit of increasing their market presence with investments in cloud regions.

After the rise of cloud and edge computing, the construction of data centers has increased, but data centers are introducing Li-ion batteries in their facilities, and currently, the trend toward sustainable batteries has witnessed a rise in 2024 in the data center UPS market.

Data center operators have shifted the trend toward sustainable batteries such as Li-ion batteries, even though flywheel UPS and VRLA-based systems are readily available. The acceptability of these units is greater than that of standalone flywheel UPS units.

Li-ion batteries are the most widely used form of energy storage in mobile phones. Almost all suppliers provide Li-ion-based UPS systems for data centers, supporting the expansion of the market.

Earlier, the dominant technology in UPS systems was lead-acid batteries, which were used but had limitations such as shorter lifespan, longer recharge times, and larger physical size. They require excessive maintenance and have a lower energy density compared to newer technologies. But at present, Li-ion has gained momentum due to its higher energy density, longer lifespan, faster recharge times, and greater efficiency than lead batteries. This can also take up to 80% less space in the facilities.

Nickel-zinc and sodium-ion are two emerging battery technologies currently evolving in the data center UPS market. The adoption of these batteries is expected to attract data center investors during the forecast period, potentially disrupting the market share of Li-ion and VRLA technologies.

While the development of data centers primarily concentrates on prominent cities worldwide, the progress in Tier II and III cities is still in its early stages. The increased adoption of the latest technologies in smaller locations relatively distant from major urban centers gains momentum, particularly in deploying edge data centers. Tier I and II data center developments are declining quite rapidly worldwide. In contrast, the number of Tier III and IV data center facilities is on the rise, and it is quite common to find them almost anywhere on the planet.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Americas: An Innovative Market Landscape Focusing on Cutting-Edge Technologies

Speaking about the Americas, North America leads the way, followed by Latin America. The North American data center market is considered among the developed and established data center markets and has set a high benchmark to follow for other regions such as Europe and APAC. Latin America is an emerging and developing data center market with a lot of potential to be discovered during the forecast period. This potential is likely to drive up the growth of the data center UPS market. This region has witnessed a lot of investments from both hyperscalers and colocation operators with the new construction of data centers and announcements along with power capacities, which opens the door for UPS providers to utilize such opportunities.

Europe: Most Emerging Area in the Data Center Market

Europe consists of many established markets, which include the UK, Germany, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. This region experiences growth in markets such as Spain, Poland, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden. This rapid investment and growing market contribute to more redundant UPS systems, thereby driving the data center UPS market growth.

MEA: An Evolving Market Scenario with Above-Par Potential

This region has promising potential, quite untapped in certain markets, for growth in terms of data center development as well as for the adoption of sophisticated UPS infrastructure. Markets here experience a lot of power outages and lower redundancy at times. Data center operators here are focused on installing highly redundant UPS systems and other power-related infrastructure to curtail downtime to the very least.

APAC: A Growing Marketplace for Opportunities

APAC is considered one of the fastest-growing markets for various reasons, including increased digitalization among internet users, a rise in internet penetration, and data generation. This growth drives a great demand for data storage and processing facilities. The region caters to the largest markets, such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In addition, emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Thailand show great growth potential. Like the MEA region, APAC has experienced numerous UPS failures and power outages in recent years. Therefore, data center companies in this region need to look after reliable and efficient UPS infrastructure to mitigate these issues and minimize downtime, thereby supporting the data center UPS market growth and enabling them to compete effectively with their counterparts in the Americas and Europe.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent UPS vendors in the data center UPS market include ABB, Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others. These vendors dominate the data center UPS industry by introducing several new innovative UPS products to their customers. Emerging vendors such as Canovate, Cyber Power Systems, Enersys, Rittal, and THYCON are also showing great enthusiasm for developing UPS products.

ZincFive is a leading company that has been dedicated to promoting and providing nickel-zinc batteries for over a decade. In June 2024, the company announced that it had surpassed the delivery of over 1 gigawatt (GW) of nickel-zinc batteries, driven by the increasing demand for data center infrastructure and the recent boom in AI.

Natron Energy, one of the prominent manufacturers of sodium-ion battery technology, announced its plan to invest around USD 1.4 billion toward the development of a new giga-scale factory in Edgecombe County ,North Carolina, which will produce around 24 GW of sodium-ion batteries annually at full capacity.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 523 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Market Opportunities & Trends

Edge Data Center Investments and Rise in 5G Deployments

Adoption of Advanced UPS Batteries

Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Mitigate Loss of Power

Market Growth Enablers

Growth in Rack Power Density

Adoption of Highly Redundant UPS Systems to Tackle Power Outages

Colocation Facilities on the Rise

Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers to Gain Strong Momentum

Cloud Adoption Encourages Market Growth

Market Restraints

UPS Battery Failures

Deficit in Skilled Personnel

Rise in OPEX due to High Maintenance Costs & Inefficiencies

Higher Procurement Cost of Li-Ion UPS Systems

Key Vendor Profiles

ABB

Eaton

Piller Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Canovate

CENTIEL

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

EverExceed

Exponential Power

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER Electric Power

Huawei Technologies

Kehua Data

Rehlko (Kohler)

Legrand

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Trystar

VYCON

ZincFive

