Healthcare Providers Global Industry Almanac 2025: Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2019-2029

The global healthcare providers market recorded revenues of $11.59 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024.
Global Healthcare Providers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.
Key Highlights
- Healthcare providers market encompasses the total expenditure on healthcare in each country. It covers all the final consumption spending on healthcare goods and services. The market is segmented into inpatient care, outpatient care, long-term care, medical goods, and collective services and capital formation.
- Inpatient care includes a formal admission into a healthcare facility for treatment and/or care that is expected to constitute an overnight stay. The classification as inpatient care is irrespective of the type of provider; this may be a hospital, nursing care facility, or facilities classified as ambulatory care providers, but which perform occasional procedures requiring inpatient care and are thus able to provide overnight accommodation. It can also include health facilities within any establishment that accommodate patients justifying an overnight stay.
- Outpatient care covers medical and ancillary services delivered to a patient who is not formally admitted to a facility and does not stay overnight. The outpatient service may be delivered in the outpatient ward of a hospital (including accident and emergency departments), a dedicated hospital outpatient center, an ambulatory care center, a physician's private office, or a health care practice within a workplace, school or prison, or even on the street (e.g., vaccinations, injections, blood pressure or temperature measurement), includes treatment at the patient's place of residence (home-based care).
- Long-term care refers to a range of services and support provided to individuals who require assistance with daily activities due to a chronic illness, disability, or aging. These services can be provided in a variety of settings, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home care.
- The scope of the medical goods segment includes pharmaceuticals and supplies.
- Collective services and capital formation segment covers administration requirements and development costs. The market scope includes both government and private spending. Government spending includes all the expenditures made by national and local governments and social security schemes. Private spending includes payments made by private-sector health insurers and individual out-of-pocket expenditures.
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
- The outpatient care segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $3.97 billion, equivalent to 34.3% of the market's overall value.
- The growth of the global healthcare providers market is attributed to the introduction of compulsory health insurance policies, which have widened access to medical services and increased patient inflows to hospitals and clinics. For instance, in December 2024, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, introduced the Basic Health Insurance package, offering a competitive price with nominal treatment costs for private sector employees and domestic workers across the country.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Healthcare Providers
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
