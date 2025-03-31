Luxury Watch Market Report 2025-2029: Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Watch Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The luxury watch market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.70 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.4%

This study identifies the growing demand for customized luxury watches as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury watch market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion in online retail of luxury watches and increasing popularity of vintage watches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the luxury watch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by premiumization through luxury watch design and innovation, growing influence of luxury watches in older generations, and strong brand positioning by luxury watch brands. A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury watch market vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Breitling SA

Burberry Group Plc

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Chanel Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Daniel Wellington AB

Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l.

FESTINA LOTUS SA

Fossil Group Inc.

Hermes International SA

Kering SA

Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Movado Group Inc

Patek Philippe SA

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Luxury Watch Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Luxury Watch Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

9.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m095t2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.