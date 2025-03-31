Oil & Gas Global Industry Almanac 2020-2024 & 2025-2029

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil & gas market recorded revenues of $5.95 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2019 and 2024.
Key Highlights
- The oil & gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas in each country in a specific year. The value of the oil segment reflects the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, multiplied by the average retail price of gasoline and diesel taken together. The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of natural gas consumed multiplied by the retail price of natural gas.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
- The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.1% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 52.01 billion BoE in 2024.
- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global oil & gas market in terms of consumption volume, capturing the largest share of 35.9%, in 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Oil & Gas
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Competitive Landscape
- Aker BP ASA
- Ampol Ltd
- Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
- BHP Group Ltd
- BP Plc
- Cenovus Energy Inc
- Chevron Corp
- China National Petroleum Corp
- China Petrochemical Corp
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
- CNOOC Ltd
- ConocoPhillips
- EBN BV
- Edison SpA
- Enel SpA
- Engie SA
- Eni SpA
- Equinor ASA
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- GasTerra BV
- Gasum Oy
- Gazprom
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
- Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd
- Indian Oil Corp Ltd
- JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp
- Korea Gas Corp
- Lukoil Oil Co
- Moeve
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- Neste Corp
- Orron Energy AB
- PetroChina Co Ltd
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA
- Petroleos Mexicanos
- Preem AB
- PT Pertamina EP
- PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk
- Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Repsol SA
- Rosneft Oil Co
- Sasol Ltd
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co
- Shell plc
- SKK Migas
- S-Oil Corporation Inc
- Suncor Energy Inc
- Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB
- TotalEnergies SE
- Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS
- Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi
- Var Energi ASA
- Wintershall Dea AG
- Woodside Energy Group Ltd
