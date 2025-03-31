Europe Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast and Opportunity Report 2025-2029 Featuring Otis, Schindler, KONE, Thyssenkrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, and LG Electronics

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Elevator and Escalator Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Elevator and Escalator Market was valued at USD 26.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach at USD 38.14 Billion in 2030 and project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1% through 2030

The aging population across the region is also a key factor, as accessibility requirements in both public and private buildings are prompting the adoption of modern mobility solutions. Additionally, strict government regulations and safety standards are pushing the need for advanced and compliant elevator systems. The market is further propelled by innovations in energy-efficient and sustainable technology, as eco-conscious designs gain popularity among architects and developers.



Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the performance, safety, and aesthetics of elevator and escalator systems, while also improving energy efficiency to meet growing environmental concerns. The growing preference for smart and automated solutions is also shaping market dynamics, with digitalized features and IoT integration becoming increasingly prevalent. Overall, the Europe Elevator and Escalator Market is poised for sustained growth, driven by these interconnected trends, with increasing investments in infrastructure and building modernization projects.



Key Market Drivers

Aging Population and Accessibility Requirements



Europe's aging population is another significant driver of the Elevator and Escalator Market. As the region's elderly population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for buildings that are accessible and equipped with mobility solutions. Elevators, in particular, are crucial in ensuring that elderly individuals and those with mobility challenges can move between floors with ease. Government regulations and building codes across Europe now require the inclusion of accessible features in both public and private spaces, which has contributed to the growth of this market.



In hospitals, nursing homes, residential buildings, and public transport stations, elevators and escalators are not only a matter of convenience but also essential for ensuring that these spaces cater to the needs of all individuals. This shift towards accessibility has made the installation of elevators and escalators a necessity in new building designs, while also driving upgrades and retrofitting in existing buildings to meet modern accessibility standards. As a result, the demand for elevator and escalator solutions tailored to older populations is accelerating, boosting market growth. As of 2021, there were around 200 million people aged 65 or over in Europe, accounting for approximately 20% of the population.



Key Market Challenges

High Installation and Maintenance Costs



One of the primary challenges in the Europe Elevator and Escalator Market is the high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems. The initial investment required for the installation of elevators and escalators, particularly in complex or high-rise buildings, can be significant. Costs can vary depending on the design, technology, and specifications of the systems, with advanced, energy-efficient, and smart systems often being more expensive. Additionally, the complexity of installation, especially in older or retrofitted buildings, can result in increased costs due to structural adjustments and the need for specialized expertise.



Beyond installation, the ongoing maintenance of elevators and escalators also presents a financial challenge for building owners. Regular servicing is essential for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of these systems, and failure to properly maintain equipment can lead to costly repairs or even system failure. As these systems are in continuous operation, maintenance costs, including parts replacement, servicing, and adherence to safety regulations, can accumulate significantly over time. For many building owners, particularly in cost-sensitive markets, these high upfront and long-term costs can be a deterrent, hindering the widespread adoption of modern elevator and escalator systems.



Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Smart and Connected Systems



A prominent trend in the Europe Elevator and Escalator Market is the growing demand for smart and connected systems, driven by the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation technologies. Consumers and building owners are increasingly prioritizing elevator and escalator systems that offer enhanced efficiency, safety, and user experience. Smart elevators, which can integrate with building management systems, enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time diagnostics, improving overall operational performance. Additionally, IoT-enabled systems allow for seamless communication between various components of the building, optimizing energy consumption and reducing operational costs.



Smart technologies also include features such as touchless controls, personalized user experiences, and real-time updates on wait times or maintenance schedules, which are becoming crucial for modern buildings. With growing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability, building owners are also looking for ways to minimize energy consumption, and smart systems contribute to this by adjusting performance based on demand.



The rise in demand for connected systems aligns with broader trends toward digitalization in construction and infrastructure. As a result, manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of IoT-enabled elevator and escalator solutions, which are becoming a key differentiator in the competitive European market, offering both convenience and long-term cost savings. As of 2021, over 60% of new buildings in Europe are built with at least one sustainable or energy-efficient design feature.

Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%

