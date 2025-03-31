Agillic appoints new CFO Jack Sørensen

Announcement no. 05 2025

Copenhagen – 31 March 2025 - Agillic A/S

Jack Sørensen joins Agillic as its new Chief Financial Officer on 1 May 2025.

Jack will manage the finance team, oversee financial strategy and operations, and work closely with CEO Christian Samsø on investor relations.

Jack joins Agillic from Evaxion-Biotech A/S – a biotech company listed on Nasdaq New York and operating in Australia and Denmark – where he has been the VP of Finance and Reporting since 2022. He brings an extensive international experience across IT and SaaS, med- and biotech, telecom, and consultancy, having held various roles at companies like Deloitte, Chr. Hansen Holding, DONG Energy (Ørsted), Global Connect Outsourcing, and Widex.

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, comments:

“I am very pleased to have concluded a swift recruitment process, welcoming Jack to Agillic already in May. We have a highly capable finance department, and I look forward to seeing Jack develop and lead the team, and together with the Executive Management team deliver on Agillic’s strategic priorities of ARR growth, positive cashflow from operations, and positive EDITDA as outlined with our 2025 guidance.”

Jack Sørensen adds:

“Agillic has an impressive portfolio and footprint in the Nordics. Like any SaaS business, it is subject to market conditions, but I see a strong foundation for growth and look forward to contributing to the continued journey.”

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

Attachment