LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. is Investigating Claims on Behalf of California Cryobank LLC Customers Who May Have Been Harmed by a Recent Data Breach

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is investigating potential claims regarding a data breach at California Cryobank LLC that occurred between April 20 – 22, 2024. To contact us regarding this investigation, please visit our website HERE and complete the form to speak with an attorney.

California Cryobank specializes in providing frozen donor sperm and specialized reproductive services, such as egg and embryo storage. The company is the largest sperm bank in the United States.

What happened?

On April 20, 2024, California Cryobank experienced a cyber-security incident where an unauthorized party gained access to its IT environment. California Cryobank subsequently determined that the unauthorized party accessed and/or acquired files containing sensitive personal information. This information may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account numbers, and health insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning California Cryobank, you should regularly review your account statements and credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the data breach.

