Enefit Green has taken the final investment decision to construct the 45 MW Strzałkowo solar farm in Poland, investing approximately €26 million.

Strzałkowo solar farm is planned to become operational in the summer of 2026 and its projected annual production volume will be about 45 GWh. 75% of expected production is covered by a 15-year indexed CfD.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/