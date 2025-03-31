Embolic Protection Devices Market Report 2025-2030: Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecasts

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embolic protection devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030

Rising incidences of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases and growing adoption of minimally invasive diseases are propelling the market growth. Rising demand for technologically advanced embolic devices and increasing healthcare expenditure, resulting in huge funding and investments from multinational companies, are fueling the R&D in the global medical devices industry. This factor is also contributing toward the market growth.



Product failures and recalls may limit the market growth. Low reimbursement for stenting and presence of alternative treatment methods, such as the use of drugs, may also imped the market development. However, factors such as a rise in the number of Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures will support the market expansion.

Embolic Protection Devices Market Report Highlights

  • Distal filters accounted for the largest share of 48.0% in 2024 due to their ability to offer efficient protection against embolization during interventional procedures
  • Cardiovascular diseases held the highest revenue share of 43.1% in 2024
  • Neurovascular diseases are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period
  • The growing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques has further bolstered market dynamics.
  • North America embolic protection devices market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 29.1% in 2024.

Companies Featured

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Medtronic
  • Cardinal Health
  • Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC
  • Transverse Medical Inc.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$0.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Embolic Protection Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Product Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Proximal Occlusion Systems
4.5. Distal Occlusion Systems
4.6. Distal Filters

Chapter 5. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Application Business Analysis
5.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Application Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Cardiovascular Diseases
5.5. Neurovascular Diseases
5.6. Peripheral Diseases

Chapter 6. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsabhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Embolic Protection Devices Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Aortic Valve
                            
                            
                                Aortic Valve Replacement
                            
                            
                                Cardiovascular Devices
                            
                            
                                Embolic Protection
                            
                            
                                Embolic Protection Device
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data