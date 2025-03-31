Embolic Protection Devices Market Report 2025-2030: Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global embolic protection devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030
Rising incidences of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases and growing adoption of minimally invasive diseases are propelling the market growth. Rising demand for technologically advanced embolic devices and increasing healthcare expenditure, resulting in huge funding and investments from multinational companies, are fueling the R&D in the global medical devices industry. This factor is also contributing toward the market growth.
Product failures and recalls may limit the market growth. Low reimbursement for stenting and presence of alternative treatment methods, such as the use of drugs, may also imped the market development. However, factors such as a rise in the number of Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures will support the market expansion.
Embolic Protection Devices Market Report Highlights
- Distal filters accounted for the largest share of 48.0% in 2024 due to their ability to offer efficient protection against embolization during interventional procedures
- Cardiovascular diseases held the highest revenue share of 43.1% in 2024
- Neurovascular diseases are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period
- The growing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques has further bolstered market dynamics.
- North America embolic protection devices market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 29.1% in 2024.
Companies Featured
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- Cardinal Health
- Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC
- Transverse Medical Inc.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Embolic Protection Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Product Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Proximal Occlusion Systems
4.5. Distal Occlusion Systems
4.6. Distal Filters
Chapter 5. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Application Business Analysis
5.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Application Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Cardiovascular Diseases
5.5. Neurovascular Diseases
5.6. Peripheral Diseases
Chapter 6. Embolic Protection Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
