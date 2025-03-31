Aromatherapy Market Report 2025-2030: Consumables, Equipment, Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation), By End-use, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aromatherapy market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.17 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing health consciousness among the masses and the surging importance of individual well-being are expected to positively impact the growth of the global market.







The expanding popularity of aromatherapy in managing various health conditions, coupled with a surge in lifestyle-related disorders, contributes to a positive market outlook. As consumers seek alternative and complementary approaches to wellness, the market is positioned to witness sustained expansion in the foreseeable future.



According to the International Spa Association, 2022, which indicates a notable increase in spa visits of customers in the U.S., reaching 181 million in 2022 from 124 million in 2020. In 2021, there was a significant rise of 49 million spa visits by customers compared with that of 2020, marking a 40% increase in them. Furthermore, the average visits per spa establishment annually also witnessed a 40% growth, from 5,760 in 2020 to 8,060 in 2021. The lowered average visits per spa establishment in the U.S. in 2020 were due to the impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in spa visits, affecting this industry with closures and strict hygiene measures.



The burgeoning growth of spas has emerged as a significant driver for the increasing demand in the market. As spas become integral to modern lifestyles, consumers are increasingly seeking holistic wellness experiences that include aromatherapy as a core component. The calming and therapeutic effects of essential oils align seamlessly with the relaxation and rejuvenation goals of spa-goers, enhancing the overall spa experience.

Spa facilities are incorporating aromatherapy into a variety of treatments, such as massages, facials, and sauna sessions, to provide a multisensory and immersive journey for clients. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the stress-relieving and mood-enhancing benefits of aromatherapy contributes to its growing adoption in spa settings. As the global spa industry continues to expand, the demand for aromatherapy products and services is expected to witness a parallel increase, creating new opportunities for market players in this niche segment.



Aromatherapy Market Report Highlights

Based on products, the consumables segment dominated the market with a 76.9% share in 2024. The surging demand for consumables is being driven by a growing consumer inclination towards holistic well-being and a heightened awareness of the therapeutic benefits associated with essential oils. As individuals increasingly prioritize self-care and stress management, consumable aromatherapy items such as essential oil blends, diffuser blends, and roll-on products have gained popularity for their convenience and ease of integration into daily routines

Based on the mode of delivery, the topical application segment led the market with the highest revenue share in 2024. Consumers are increasingly seeking holistic solutions for various health and wellness concerns, and the synergy of topical application and aromatherapy provides a targeted and immersive experience. The therapeutic benefits of essential oils, known for their anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and skin-nourishing properties, make them ideal for topical use

Based on end-use, spa and wellness centers are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on end use, spa and wellness centers accounted for a relatively large share in the market. Aromatherapy induces a soothing and calming effect by acting on the nervous system and also promoting blood circulation. People visit spa and wellness centers for relaxation and stress relief

Based on distribution channel, offline stores dominated the market in 2023. These physical retail outlets provide customers with the opportunity to experience aromatherapy products firsthand, interact with knowledgeable staff, and receive personalized recommendations based on their needs and preferences

Based on application, the relaxation segment led the market with the highest revenue share in 2023. Aromatherapy is commonly used as a relaxation method due to its ability to engage the senses and evoke emotional responses through the use of aromatic plant extracts, known as essential oils

North America aromatherapy market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by several key factors. A heightened focus on holistic wellness and the increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of essential oils drive consumer interest in aromatherapy products across the region. The prevalence of stress-related lifestyle disorders has led to a surge in demand for natural and alternative solutions, further boosting the market

In January 2024, P&G introduced Romance & Desire, designed to kindle the flames of connection and set an intimate ambiance throughout any space

Companies Featured

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.

Doterra

Young Living Essential Oils, Lc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Edens Garden

Aurora

Rocky Mountain Oils, Llc

Plant Therapy

Florihana

Biolandes

Falcon

Stadler Form

Pilgrim

Sparoom

Eo Products

Now Foods

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.6 Aromatherapy Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Economic Mega Trend Analysis



Chapter 4 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Outlook

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3 Aromatherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Consumables Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Equipment Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Mode of Delivery Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Mode of Delivery Outlook

5.2 Mode of Delivery Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3 Aromatherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Mode of Delivery, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1 Topical Application Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Direct Inhalation Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Aerial Diffusion Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End Use Outlook

6.2 End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3 Aromatherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1 Home Use Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Spa & Wellness Centers Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Yoga & Meditation Facilities Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Sales Channel Outlook

7.2 Sales Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3 Aromatherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Sales Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 E-Commerce Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Offline Stores Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3.1 Offline Stores Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Sales Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Application Outlook

8.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3 Aromatherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1 Relaxation Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Skin & Hair Care Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Pain Management Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Cold & Cough Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.5 Insomnia Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.6 Scar Management Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.7 Other Applications Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Region Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Vendor Landscape

10.2.1 Company/Competition Categorization

10.2.2 List Of Potential Customers

10.2.2.1 Key Hospital & Clinics Customers

10.2.2.2 Key Spas & Wellness Centers Customers

10.2.2.3 Key Yoga & Meditation Centers Customers

10.3 Competitive Dynamics

10.3.1 Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

10.3.2 Company Market Positioning

10.3.3 Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

10.4 Strategy Mapping

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Research & Development

10.4.4 Expansions

10.5 Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

10.6 Participant's Overview

10.7 Financial Performance

10.7.1 Public Companies

10.7.2 Private Companies

10.8 Product Benchmarking

10.9 Swot Analysis

10.9.1 P&G

10.9.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

10.9.3 Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.



Chapter 11 Company Profile

11.1 Participant's Overview

11.2 Financial Performance

11.3 Product Benchmarking

11.4 Recent Developments



