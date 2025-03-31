Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Disruptions: The $8.17 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Middleton, Massachusetts, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly evolving segment. The newly released reports- ‘Market Share: Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $8.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.75% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic AMR landscape and make informed decisions as the market scales new heights.

The Next Growth Frontier in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) are revolutionizing industries through cutting-edge capabilities like AI-driven navigation, advanced sensors, and real-time data analytics. These sophisticated machines enable businesses to streamline operations, reduce manual labour, and boost productivity in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. As companies increasingly seek innovative ways to meet market demands and enhance supply chain resilience, AMR solutions are at the forefront of automation strategies.

According to Kumar Anand, Associate Director and principal Analyst at QKS Group, “The swift rise in demand for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) stems from a convergence of advanced sensor technology, AI-driven navigation, and the pressing need for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective automation solutions. By streamlining operations, optimizing labour, and strengthening supply chain resilience, AMR technology equips organizations to remain competitive in an increasingly fast-paced global market.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional AMR adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional AMR adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top AMR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

A comparative analysis of top AMR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in AMR solutions and why.

Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in AMR solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role in AMR: Discover how AI, cloud computing, IoT, and automation are reshaping modern AMR (cobots) to enable adaptive, scalable, and intelligent warehouse operations - fuelling new levels of efficiency and agility for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR).

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including 6 River systems (a part of Ocado group), Addverb, Agilox, Geek+, Gideon, Greyorange, HAI Robotics, InVia Robotics, Locus Robotics, Magazino, MiR, Omron Automation, Onward Robotics, OTTO (by Rockwell), Prime Robotics, Vecna Robotics, Zebra Technologies

Why This Matters for AMR Vendors

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering untapped market potential, refining strategic direction, and outpacing emerging competitors. As organizations expand investments in smart warehousing and agile fulfilment solutions, vendors must deliver AMR with high configurability, seamless integrations, and real-time operational analytics - enabling swift, data-driven decision-making at scale.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering):



Market Share: Autonomous Mobile Robots, 2024, Worldwide: https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-autonomous-mobile-robots-2024-worldwide-2446

Market Forecast: Autonomous Mobile Robots, 2024-2030, Worldwide: https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-autonomous-mobile-robots-2024-2030-worldwide-2250

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on AMR Market

on AMR Market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on AMR Market

on AMR Market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/autonomous-mobile-robots-amr-market-disruptions-the-8-17-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-970

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/