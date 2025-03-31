Indonesia Convenience Retailers Industry Report 2025 - Indomaret and Alfamart Drive Outlet Growth with Expansion Beyond Java

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Retailers in Indonesia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Convenience retailers saw current value growth in Indonesia in 2024. During the year, both outlet numbers and value sales rose in the category. Convenience stores and forecourt retailers experienced similar growth trends in 2024. The addition of outlets in areas outside Java by the two brands with the largest store networks in this category, Indomaret and Alfamart, was the main driver of growth in outlet numbers in 2024.



The Convenience Retailers in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.



Product coverage: Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Another year of positive outlet growth, but at a slower rate than 2023

Persistent discounts a key factor driving sales for convenience retailers

Alfamart extends lead

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outlook for convenience retailers remains cautiously optimistic

Outlet expansion still a priority for convenience retailers

Product discounts to drive sales performance in forecast period

CHANNEL DATA

Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Convenience Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Convenience Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024

Convenience Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024

Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029

Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029

Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029

RETAIL IN INDONESIA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Retail in 2024: Resilient growth amidst a challenging operating environment

Outlet numbers stagnate in Indonesian retail

Different strategies offered by grocery retailers and non-grocery retailers

What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024

Seasonality

Eid al-Fitr/Lebaran

School holidays

Harbolnas (national online shopping day)

Christmas

