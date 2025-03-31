2024 Instrumentation & Sensors Research Review: Temperature Sensors, Sensors, Environmental Sensing and Monitoring, Fiber Optic Sensors

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Instrumentation & Sensors Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for temperature sensors is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2023 to $9.0 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 through 2028. The global market for sensors is estimated to increase from $179.7 billion in 2023 to reach $300.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 through 2029. The global market for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is estimated to increase from $31.3 billion in 2024 to reach $41.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 through 2029.
Instrumentation and Sensors are essential elements for most technology products being built today. Their application areas cover products from simple switches and temperature-sensing devices as part of the most basic of home appliances to sophisticated manufacturing equipment and factory automation systems. Micro-technology has revolutionized the electronics industry, and miniaturization has become a standard part of any system. Industrial requirements have increased, indicating room for growth in sensor usage.
The need for instrumentation and sensors is increasing in various applications. Therefore, it is imperative to produce high-quality sensors, and as manufacturer rivalry grows, sensor prices are decreasing faster than before. The sensors employed in automation will also be determined by how well physical characteristics are collected as data. Therefore, even though the cost aspect grows significantly, the dependability aspect would be given priority when it comes to sensors. Furthermore, an accurate dataset produced by the sensors will be necessary to develop AI technologies. Future sensors will be more intelligent and precise owing to the training of AI models on this data for categorization and regression issues.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Temperature Sensors: Global Markets (IAS072C)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advancements and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Temperature Sensors Overview
- Future of Temperature Sensors
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
- Emerging Technologies and Opportunities
- IoT Temperature Sensors
- Flexible Temperature Sensors
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Thermocouple
- Resistance Temperature Detector
- Thermistor
- Infrared
- IC Digital
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- ESG Performance in Temperature Sensor Market
- Overview
- Current Status of ESG in the Temperature Sensors Market
- ESG Practices in the Temperature Sensors Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets (IAS006P)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advancements and Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Overview of Sensor Technologies
- Government Regulations
- TREAD Act
- EU TPMS Legislation
- Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks
- Future of Sensors Industry
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge/Restraint
- Factors Influencing Sensor Price Trends
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Integration of Sensors with Artificial Intelligence
- Development of Advanced Nanosensors
- Growth in Sensor Fusion
- Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0
- Image Sensors Market
- Overview
- Key Developments in the Image Sensor Market
- Global Market for Image Sensors, by Technology
- CMOS and CCD
- Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Overview
- Key Developments in Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Technology
- Position Sensor Market
- Overview
- Key Developments in Position Sensor Market
- Global Market for Position Sensors, by Type
- Linear Position Sensors
- Rotary Position Sensors
- Hall Effect Rotary Position Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 4 Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets (IAS030E)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regions and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Technology Overview
- Future of Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Industries' Growth
- Regulations, Incentives and Subsidies Related to Environmental Protection
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Opportunity
- Market Breakdown by Solution
- Overview
- Hardware and Equipment
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Sustainability in the Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Issues in the Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Status of ESG in the Industry
- ESG Practices in the Industry
- ESG-Related Risks in the Industry
- ESG-Related Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets. (PHO010D)
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Trends
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
- Market Overview
- Future Landscape
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver
- Market Restraint
- Market Opportunity
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- AI
- Emergence of Fiber Optic Biosensors
- Development of Hybrid Sensor Systems
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Miniaturization and Wearable Sensors
- Distributed Sensing Technologies
- Specialty Optical Fibers, Nanomaterials, and Functional Coatings
- Quantum Sensing
- Integrated Photonics and Chip-Scale Sensors
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Fiber Optic Gyroscopes
- Coated Fiber Sensors
- Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
- Raman Scattering Sensors
- Interferometric Sensors
- Other Fiber Optic Sensor Technologies
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Environmental
- Social
- Governance
- Status of ESG in the Fiber Optic Sensor Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkfl3j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.