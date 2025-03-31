South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Databook 2025-2033 - Key Focus on Renal Dialysis Equipment and Urinary Tract Stents

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Outlook to 2033 - Renal Dialysis Equipment and Urinary Tract Stents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive databook covers key market data on the South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within the Renal Dialysis Equipment and Urinary Tract Stents market segments.



The South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Nephrology and Urology Devices Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices is segmented as follows:

Renal Dialysis Equipment

Urinary Tract Stents

The South Korea Nephrology and Urology Devices Market report helps you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Segmentation



3 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea

3.1 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

3.3 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.4 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.5 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.6 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.7 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, South Korea, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



4 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea

4.1 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

4.2 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

4.3 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.3.1 Dialysis Accessories Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3.2 Dialysis Machines Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3.3 Stone Management Disposables Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3.4 Vascular Access Devices for Hemodialysis Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.4 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.4.1 Dialysis Accessories Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.4.2 Dialysis Machines Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.4.3 Stone Management Disposables Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.4.4 Vascular Access Devices for Hemodialysis Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.5 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

4.6 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4.7 Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, South Korea, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



5 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea

5.1 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

5.2 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

5.3 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.4 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.5 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

5.6 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

5.7 Urinary Tract Stents Market, South Korea, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



6 Overview of Key Companies in South Korea, Nephrology and Urology Devices Market

Fresenius Medical Care

Cook Group

Asahi Kasei Corp

Nipro Corp

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun Melsungen

Becton Dickinson and Co

Toray Industries Inc

7 Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Pipeline Products



8 Financial Deals Landscape

8.1 Acquisition

8.1.1 Olympus Rescinds to Acquire Taewoong Medical

8.2 Equity Offerings

8.2.1 Dongbang Medical Files Prospectus to Raise Up to USD38.25 Million in Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shares



