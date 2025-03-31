Hyperspectral Imaging Market Research 2025: Strategic Acquisitions Shaping the Industry, Integration of On-Chip Thin-Film Filters and Quantum-enhanced Photonic Sensors - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hyperspectral Imaging Market was valued at USD 301.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 472.9 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.40%



This report analyzes trends in the global hyperspectral imaging market. It provides the global revenue ($ millions) for market segments and regions, using 2023 as the base year, and estimated market data for 2024 through 2029. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and analyzes the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market.

One of the most notable technological developments is the integration of hyperspectral imaging with machine learning (ML) techniques, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), to improve the accuracy and speed of freshness detection in perishable food items. Research has shown that this combination can accurately assess the freshness of products such as tilapia filets and apples. Such advances in hyperspectral imaging enable the rapid and non-destructive evaluation of food quality, enabling the food industry to reduce waste, ensure safety, and enhance consumer satisfaction.



Hyperspectral imaging technologies are being miniaturized and integrated into small satellite platforms, expanding their use in environmental and agricultural applications. Companies such as Pixxel have developed micro-satellites capable of providing high-resolution imaging across numerous spectral bands, offering precise data for monitoring environmental phenomena such as methane emissions and water quality. These innovations, including quantum-dot-enabled systems, are making hyperspectral imaging more affordable and accessible.



The report includes:

59 data tables and 62 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by scanning type, offering, technology, spectral range, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's five forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis, and case studies

An analysis of patents and emerging technologies in the hyperspectral imaging space

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of leading players, including Headwall Photonics Inc., Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Inc., Resonon Inc., and Cubert GmbH

Companies Featured

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $301.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $472.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



