Hyperspectral Imaging Market Research 2025: Strategic Acquisitions Shaping the Industry, Integration of On-Chip Thin-Film Filters and Quantum-enhanced Photonic Sensors - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hyperspectral Imaging Market was valued at USD 301.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 472.9 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.40%
This report analyzes trends in the global hyperspectral imaging market. It provides the global revenue ($ millions) for market segments and regions, using 2023 as the base year, and estimated market data for 2024 through 2029. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and analyzes the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market.
One of the most notable technological developments is the integration of hyperspectral imaging with machine learning (ML) techniques, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), to improve the accuracy and speed of freshness detection in perishable food items. Research has shown that this combination can accurately assess the freshness of products such as tilapia filets and apples. Such advances in hyperspectral imaging enable the rapid and non-destructive evaluation of food quality, enabling the food industry to reduce waste, ensure safety, and enhance consumer satisfaction.
Hyperspectral imaging technologies are being miniaturized and integrated into small satellite platforms, expanding their use in environmental and agricultural applications. Companies such as Pixxel have developed micro-satellites capable of providing high-resolution imaging across numerous spectral bands, offering precise data for monitoring environmental phenomena such as methane emissions and water quality. These innovations, including quantum-dot-enabled systems, are making hyperspectral imaging more affordable and accessible.
The report includes:
- 59 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by scanning type, offering, technology, spectral range, application, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's five forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis, and case studies
- An analysis of patents and emerging technologies in the hyperspectral imaging space
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of leading players, including Headwall Photonics Inc., Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Inc., Resonon Inc., and Cubert GmbH
Companies Featured
- Bayspec Inc.
- Brimrose Corp.
- Chnspec Technology (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- Cubert GmbH
- Cytoviva Inc.
- Exosens
- Galileo Group Inc.
- Hansa Luftbild AG
- Headwall Photonics Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- IMEC
- LLA Instruments
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
- Norsk Elektro Optikk
- Northrop Grumman
- Ornet Sdn Bhd
- Planet Labs PBC
- Resonon Inc.
- Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd.
- Spectir
- Surface Optics Corp.
- Ximea GmbH
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$301.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$472.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations
- Macro-Economic Factors
- Inflationary Pressures and Interest Rate Impacts
- Geopolitical Uncertainties
- Supply Chain Disruptions Affect Sensor Manufacturing
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Demand for Remote Sensing Technology
- Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture
- Hyperspectral Imaging in Healthcare and Space Exploration
- Government Funding for Hyperspectral Imaging
- Improved Image Quality and Processing Speed
- Market Restraints
- High Costs Associated with the Use of Hyperspectral Imaging
- Requirement for Faster Computers and More Data Storage
- Market Opportunities
- Miniaturized Components for Precise Microscopic Identification
- Sustainable Recycling and Environmental Monitoring
- AI Integration for Food Quality Assessment
- New Applications in Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Cities
- Global Earth Observatories
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Trends
- Improved Detection of Food Freshness
- Strategic Acquisitions Shaping the Industry
- Enhanced Optical Performance and Specialized Applications
- High-Performance Sensors, User-Friendly Cameras
- Emerging Technologies
- Integration of On-Chip Thin-Film Filters
- Integration of Quantum-enhanced Photonic Sensors
- Quantum Dot Revolution and NIR Hyperspectral Imaging
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Significant Patent Grants
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Scanning Type
- Key Takeaways
- Spectral Scanning
- Spatial Scanning
- Hybrid Scanning
- Market Breakdown by Offering
- Key Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software and Services
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Push Broom
- Tunable Filters
- Imaging FTIR
- Whisk Broom
- Snapshot Imaging
- Market Breakdown by Spectral Range
- Key Takeaways
- VNIR (Visible-Near Infrared)
- SWIR (Shortwave Infrared)
- NIR (Near-Infrared)
- Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Defense and Intelligence
- Agriculture and Precision Farming
- Healthcare and Medical Diagnostics
- Food Quality and Safety
- Mining and Mineral Exploration
- Environmental Monitoring
- Scientific Research and Academia
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Ranking of Leading Companies
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability and ESG in the Hyperspectral Imaging Industry
- ESG Issues in Hyperspectral Imaging Market
- Environmental Issues
- Social Responsibilities
- Governance
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Status of ESG in the Hyperspectral Imaging Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr4cvx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment