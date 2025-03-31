Nigeria Insurance Industry Report 2025, with Leadway Assurance, AIICO, NEM Insurance, AXA Mansard, Custodian Life Assurance, Continental Reinsurance, FBS Reinsurance, Cornerstone and more

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Insurance Industry: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Nigerian insurance industry. It provides a detailed outlook by product category and provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Nigerian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report gives insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Nigeria insurance industry.

A comprehensive overview of the Nigeria economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The Nigeria insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

The Nigeria insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Nigeria 's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nigeria insurance industry:

It provides historical values for the Nigeria insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Nigeria insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Nigeria and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Nigeria insurance industry, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the Nigeria insurance industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Nigeria insurance industry.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs

Life Insurance: LoB

General Insurance: Trends and KPIs

General Insurance: LoB

Competitive Landscape

Reinsurance

Company Coverage:

Leadway Assurance

AIICO Insurance

Nem Insurance

AXA Mansard Insurance

Custodian Life Assurance

Continental Reinsurance

FBS Reinsurance

Cornerstone Insurance

