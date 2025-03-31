“Scrubbing the Sky” Podcast Launches on ESG News: A Deep Dive Into Carbon Removal and Climate Innovation





NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESG News is proud to announce the official launch of Scrubbing the Sky , a groundbreaking 4-part mini-series podcast dedicated to exploring the cutting edge of carbon removal, climate technology, and the bold ideas reshaping the future of our planet.

Hosted by Ed Whittingham, climate innovators and thought leaders, Scrubbing the Sky unpacks the complex science, policy, and innovation behind cleaning Earth’s atmosphere—one episode at a time. From engineered carbon capture to nature-based solutions, each episode features candid conversations with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy experts on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

EPISODE 1: Scrubbing the Sky - Carbon Removal, Engineering Earth’s Cooling

Ed Whittingham commented, “The race to scrub carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is on, and I think it’s important for the world to understand the who and the what behind this planetary-scale effort. The Scrubbing the Sky podcast takes listeners inside the high-stakes race to scale carbon removal, uncovering the challenges and breakthrough innovations that could transform our planet’s future. I’ve had a blast learning from the scientists, policymakers, innovators, and backers driving this effort, and I hope our listeners find it just as fascinating and entertaining.”

The first season will include interviews with pioneers in direct air capture, carbon markets, ocean-based removal, and corporate decarbonization strategies. The show aims to demystify the technologies and opportunities that will define the next decade of climate action.

Podcast Details

Podcast Genre: Carbon removal, climate engineering, clean energy, cleantech finance, technology, public policy, energy transition

Podcast Format: Storytelling

Episode (s) Length: 25-30 minutes per episode

Release Schedule: Weekly (4-Part Mini-Series)

Target Audience: Scrubbing the Sky will appeal to a tech-savvy audience interested in energy, technology, business, climate-related topics and investment.

Scrubbing the Sky is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and streaming directly on ESGnews.com .

Ed Whittingham is the host of Energy vs. Climate, Canada’s most popular climate-themed podcast that explores the tradeoffs and realities of the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables. He has served as the executive director of the Pembina Institute, a national think tank supporting Canada's clean energy transition, a director of the Alberta Energy Regulator, and a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council. Ed has worked to advance climate and energy policy—including for carbon removal—for two decades. He is also a highly experienced public speaker, and his op-eds have been published in newspapers and magazines across Canada and internationally.

Scrubbing the Sky is a podcast about the urgent race to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on a planetary scale. Inspired by Paul McKendrick’s book Scrubbing the Sky: Inside the Race to Cool the Planet, host Ed Whittingham takes listeners on a deep dive into the history, challenges, and breakthroughs of this critical effort.

Long: The definitive podcast on one of the most critical efforts of our time, Scrubbing the Sky: Inside the Race to Cool the Planet, details the stakes behind the global race to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Host Ed Whittingham - renowned climate expert, policy advocate, and co-host of the Energy vs Climate podcast - guides listeners through the history, challenges, and breakthroughs of carbon removal, offering deep insights from the forefront of climate innovation. In season one Ed explores the rise of one of the most promising carbon removal technology pathways, direct air capture (DAC). This four-part series unpacks the evolution of DAC technology, its potential to help avert climate disaster, and the companies racing to bring it to market.

Learn more: www.scrubbingthesky.com | YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

