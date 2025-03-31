Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

 | Source: Ageas Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 60,610 Ageas shares in the period from 24-03-2025 until 28-03-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
24-03-20255,000280,39556.0855.8056.30
25-03-20257,012396,21356.5056.2056.70
26-03-202510,900612,27756.1755.9056.35
27-03-202515,955894,36156.0655.7056.25
28-03-202521,7431,210,81455.6955.4556.20
Total60,6103,394,06056.0055.4556.70

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,378,700 shares for a total amount of EUR 116,198,688. This corresponds to 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

Pdf version of the press release