Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 60,610 Ageas shares in the period from 24-03-2025 until 28-03-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 24-03-2025 5,000 280,395 56.08 55.80 56.30 25-03-2025 7,012 396,213 56.50 56.20 56.70 26-03-2025 10,900 612,277 56.17 55.90 56.35 27-03-2025 15,955 894,361 56.06 55.70 56.25 28-03-2025 21,743 1,210,814 55.69 55.45 56.20 Total 60,610 3,394,060 56.00 55.45 56.70

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,378,700 shares for a total amount of EUR 116,198,688. This corresponds to 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment