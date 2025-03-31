Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 60,610 Ageas shares in the period from 24-03-2025 until 28-03-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|24-03-2025
|5,000
|280,395
|56.08
|55.80
|56.30
|25-03-2025
|7,012
|396,213
|56.50
|56.20
|56.70
|26-03-2025
|10,900
|612,277
|56.17
|55.90
|56.35
|27-03-2025
|15,955
|894,361
|56.06
|55.70
|56.25
|28-03-2025
|21,743
|1,210,814
|55.69
|55.45
|56.20
|Total
|60,610
|3,394,060
|56.00
|55.45
|56.70
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,378,700 shares for a total amount of EUR 116,198,688. This corresponds to 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment