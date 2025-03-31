Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 24th to March 28th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 24th to March 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-03-24FR000012548621 358118,626639XPAR
VINCI2025-03-24FR000012548620 712118,545478CEUX
VINCI2025-03-24FR000012548617 483118,592699AQEU
VINCI2025-03-24FR000012548612 447118,512517TQEX
VINCI2025-03-25FR000012548624 073119,525346XPAR
VINCI2025-03-25FR000012548622 756119,370407CEUX
VINCI2025-03-25FR000012548613 690119,334909AQEU
VINCI2025-03-25FR000012548611 481119,330154TQEX
VINCI2025-03-26FR000012548626 497119,185251XPAR
VINCI2025-03-26FR000012548618 060119,254006AQEU
VINCI2025-03-26FR000012548616 600119,188214CEUX
VINCI2025-03-26FR00001254869 643119,179571TQEX
VINCI2025-03-27FR000012548625 920119,126578XPAR
VINCI2025-03-27FR000012548618 207119,229151AQEU
VINCI2025-03-27FR000012548616 320119,041170CEUX
VINCI2025-03-27FR000012548610 567119,257348TQEX
      
  TOTAL285 814119,0842 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

