Deadline Alert: Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 21, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STZ) securities between April 11, 2024 to January 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CONSTELLATION INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 10, 2025, Constellation released its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing a significant decline in net sales, citing “ongoing weaker consumer demand and continued retailer inventory destocking across most price segments in the U.S. wholesale market.”

On this news, Constellation’s stock price fell $37.47, or 17.1%, to close at $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had failed to improve mix, inventory and sales execution and investments made in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners had not been as effective as they claimed; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 21, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

