Paris, March 31, 2025

Press release

Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2025 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces that April 16, 2025 (7:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time) will be the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders to give voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") to be held on April 29, 2025.

URW has sought and been granted from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") waivers to allow URW to defer, and not to process conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers, during the period commencing April 14, 2025 and ending April 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (April 25, 2025 being the voting entitlement record date for URW SE shareholders).

Therefore, there will be a deferral and no processing of conversions between URW’s stapled share and CDI registers during the period described above.

The waivers are considered necessary to prevent the potential for holders to cast their votes twice in respect of the same URW SE ordinary shares as a result of the record date for determining entitlements to vote at the 2025 Annual General Meeting for CDI holders being different to and earlier than the record date for determining the entitlements of URW SE shareholders.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Meriem Delfi

+33 7 63 45 59 77

investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon

+33 6 15 74 20 43

investor.relations@urw.com

Imane Rafiky

+33 6 10 95 86 88

investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global :

Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu



France :

Sonia Fellmann – PLEAD

+33 6 27 84 91 30

Sonia.Fellmann@plead.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 67 shopping centres in 11 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its xi €50 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

URW SE registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris, France

Attachment