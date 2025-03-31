Proactis SA 12 months revenue 31 January 2025

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 January 2025

Paris – March 31, 2025 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announces financial information for the year ended 31 Janvier 2025, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million 12 months - Year ended 31 Jan 2025 18 months - Year ended 31 Jan 2024 % Change

2025/ 2023(*) Consolidated Operational Revenue 5.5 11.3 (52) % SaaS (**) 5.0 9.4 (47) % Services 0.4 1.9 (76) % Management fees 3.8 6.6 (42) % Consolidated Revenue 9.3 17.9 (48) % (unaudited Figures) (*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.

Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

The extended 18-month period in the previous financial year reflected a change to the Proactis Group year-end date to 31st January. The current fiscal year covers the period from February 1st, 2024, to January 31st, 2025.

Because of the extended additional 6 months on previous fiscal year period, pertaining to the change of year end date, the decrease of the revenue looks higher; still, it is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases.

For clarity purposes we present the FY25 figures compared to the last 12 months of FY23, and they are as below:

in € million 12 months - Year ended 31 Jan 2025 12 months period ended 31 Jan 2024 % Change

2025/ 2023(*)

(12 months to 01-2024) Consolidated Operational Revenue 5.5 6.9 (20) % SaaS (**) 5.0 6.1 (18) % Services 0.4 0.8 (42) % Management fees 3.8 4.5 (15) % Consolidated Revenue 9.3 11.4 (18) % (unaudited Figures) (*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

The change to Service revenues reflects a large implementation project in the FY23 comparative that has since been completed.

The total consolidated revenue includes Group Management fees related to transfer pricing agreements.

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



* * * *

