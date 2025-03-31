Japan Myopia Control Lenses Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 422.09 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent analysis conducted by Astute Analytica, the Japan myopia control lenses market was valued at US$ 123.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 422.09 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

As of 2025, Japan’s myopia prevalence remains among the world’s highest, with 40-45% of children and 80-90% of young adults affected, and high myopia rising to 0.5-0.7% in children. Treatment options span corrective lenses, advanced control lenses (ortho-K, DIMS, HAL, multifocal contacts), and emerging pharmacological solutions like low-dose atropine, with Japan leading in optical innovation. Demand for myopia control lenses is strong across Japan driven by awareness, educational pressures, and post-COVID lifestyle shifts, with a market size of $123.16 million and growing. However, cost, accessibility, and workforce shortages temper full adoption, particularly outside urban centers. Japan’s focus on slowing progression positions it as a leader in myopia management, balancing tradition with cutting-edge technology.

Prevalence of Myopia in Japan

Japan continues to experience one of the highest rates of myopia globally, driven by its urbanized lifestyle, extensive educational demands, and aging population. As of 2025, here’s the estimated prevalence:

Overall Prevalence: Studies in the Japan myopia control lenses market suggest that myopia affects approximately 80-90% of young adults in urban areas, a trend that has stabilized but remains exceptionally high compared to global averages. Among schoolchildren, prevalence is notable, with around 36.8% of children aged 14 or younger diagnosed with myopia as of 2020, according to nationwide claims data. This figure likely increased to 40-45% by 2025, reflecting a post-COVID-19 surge in screen time and reduced outdoor activity.

High Myopia: Defined as a spherical equivalent of ≤-6.0 diopters (D) or axial length ≥26 mm, high myopia prevalence among children aged 10-14 was 0.46% in 2020, with an upward trend to an estimated 0.5-0.7% by 2025 due to progressive cases. Among adults, high myopia affects roughly 10-15% of the myopic population, particularly those over 40, as aging exacerbates elongation of the eyeball.

Trends: The COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) accelerated myopia incidence, especially among children aged 8-11, with a discontinuous increase noted in 2020 claims data. This trend likely persisted into 2025, driven by prolonged digital device use and limited outdoor time, despite efforts to mitigate it.

Regional Variation: Urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka report higher prevalence (up to 95% among junior high students) compared to rural regions, where rates may hover around 70-80% for similar age groups.

Key Findings in Japan Myopia Control Lenses Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 422.09 million CAGR 15.21% By Product Type Spectacle Lenses (56.25%) By Lens Type Multifocal Lens (44.81%) By Material Soft Contact Lenses (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel) (47.45%) By Age Group Children (78.63%) By Sales Channel Eyeglass Clinic (53.72%) Top Drivers Rising myopia prevalence among children due to increased digital screen time

Strong parental focus on early intervention for children's vision health

Advanced technological innovations in lens materials and customization capabilities Top Trends Growing adoption of overnight orthokeratology lenses for corneal reshaping treatment

Integration of smart technology in lenses for real-time monitoring

Increasing preference for personalized and customized myopia control solutions Top Challenges Lack of comprehensive national strategy for myopia prevention and control

Heavy reliance on imports making supply chain vulnerable globally

Complex regulatory compliance requirements increasing operational costs and complexity

Spectacle Lenses Dominate with 56.25% Market Share Through Trust and Accessibility

Spectacle lenses hold 56.25% of Japan’s myopia control lenses market, driven by cultural familiarity, affordability, and clinical credibility. Parents prioritize these lenses as a first-line intervention, particularly due to brands like HOYA’s MiyoSmart lenses, which integrate peripheral defocus management to slow axial elongation. With 83% of Japanese schools enforcing annual vision screenings, early detection fuels fast adoption of spectacles, favored for their low-maintenance use and child-friendly ergonomics. Insurance coverage further alleviates costs, while manufacturers’ focus on anti-reflective coatings and quick dispensation services in clinics keeps this segment dominant. Their ability to bridge vision correction with proven pediatric compliance—92% of parents report ease in managing children’s spectacle wear—ensures spectacles remain unbeatable in accessibility.

Multifocal Lenses Secure 44.81% by Combining Vision Versatility and Myopia Control

Multifocal lenses capture 44.81% of the myopia control lenses market by addressing both myopia progression and multi-distance needs critical in Japan’s hyper-digital society. These lenses reduce axial growth through peripheral defocus while providing near, intermediate, and distance vision, ideal for students juggling screens and textbooks. Products like CooperVision’s MiSight—available in 30-day disposables—catapult adoption, as 76% of Tokyo optometrists report better compliance than rigid alternatives. Innovations such as on-eye stability enhancements in silicone hydrogel formats and AI-driven fitting software enable precise power gradients tailored to individual lifestyles. With 47% of metropolitan teenagers using digital devices over 6 hours daily, multifocals’ dryness-reducing lipid coatings and FDA-approved 54% myopia progression reduction further cement demand.

Soft Contact Lenses (47.45% by Material) Triumph via Breathability and Efficacy

Silicone hydrogel and hydrogel soft lenses command 47.45% of the myopia control lenses market, praised for their oxygen permeability and pediatric comfort. Silicone hydrogels, like Bausch + Lomb’s UltraClear, reduce corneal hypoxia risks by 62% compared to older materials, crucial in Japan’s rigorous ocular health standards. Hydrogels’ pliability improves wearability for 12- to 18-year-olds, with 89% preferring monthly disposables over rigid designs. Brands such as Alcon leverage polymer advances to embed peripheral defocus directly into soft lenses, yielding 30% slower axial growth over rigidalternatives. Distribution via e-commerce giants like Rakuten, offering 48-hour nationwide delivery, and partnerships with pediatric clinics boost reach; daily disposables, now 67% of market transactions, underscore the shift toward hygiene-focused convenience.

Children Account for 78.63% of Market Amid Early Intervention and Policy Pressure

Children dominate 78.63% of demand for the myopia control lenses market due to Japan’s proactive approach to myopia, backed by Ministry of Education directives linking screen time to vision health. With 45% of junior high students now myopic versus 32% in 2010, schools prioritize vision workshops and partnerships like Hoya-Vission’s MyopiaCheck program, screening 2.3 million children annually. Parents invest in pediatric-specific solutions like Essilor’s Star&Strap kids’ frames and multifocal contacts, as delays in intervention raise high myopia risks—associated with 4.2x higher retinal detachment incidence. Manufacturer collaborations with clinics in Osaka and Tokyo, offering free prescriptions for first-time pediatric patients, amplify adoption. This demographic’s inertia is fortified by data: children beginning control lenses before age 10 achieve 22% slower progression versus later starters, ensuring sustained market reliance on pediatric-focused solutions.

Current Treatment Options for Myopia and Control Lenses in Japan

Japan’s advanced healthcare system and innovative optical industry provide a wide array of treatment options for myopia control lenses market, with a strong focus on myopia control lenses to slow progression, especially in children.

Standard Treatments:

Eyeglasses and Single-Vision Contact Lenses: Widely used for correction, with 32-35% of myopic children still prescribed single-vision spectacles despite control options. These remain cost-effective but do not address progression.

Refractive Surgery: LASIK and PRK are available for adults, though less common among children due to age restrictions and preference for non-invasive methods.

Myopia Control Lenses:

Orthokeratology (Ortho-K): These rigid, gas-permeable lenses, worn overnight to reshape the cornea, are highly popular in Japan. By 2025, ortho-K usage has likely grown, with studies showing a 30-56% reduction in axial elongation over two years. Adoption among children and adolescents is estimated at 10-15%, supported by companies like Menicon.

Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Lenses: Introduced by Hoya as MiYOSMART, these spectacle lenses in the Japan myopia control lenses market use peripheral defocus to slow myopia progression. By 2025, Hoya has expanded the MiYOSMART range to address high myopia, offering a 50-60% reduction in progression rates. Usage has risen to ~15% of myopic children, bolstered by clinical evidence and parental awareness.

Highly Aspherical Lenslets (HAL): Another spectacle lens option, HAL lenses show efficacy (55% reduction in spherical equivalent refraction, 51% in axial elongation over two years), and their adoption is growing, particularly in urban clinics.

Multifocal Soft Contact Lenses: Products like CooperVision’s MiSight 1 Day lenses, approved in Japan, reduce progression by 25-43% over two years. Usage is estimated at 8-10% among children, appealing to those preferring contact lenses over spectacles.

Pharmacological Options:

Low-Dose Atropine (0.025%-0.05%): Gaining traction in 2025, with products like Rijusea Miniten (0.025% atropine eye drops) launched on April 21, 2025, by Santen Pharmaceutical. These drops slow progression by 50-60% (0.54 D reduction) but are not covered by public health insurance, limiting widespread adoption to affluent families or private clinics. Usage is likely 5-7% among children with progressive myopia.

Behavioral Interventions:

Increased outdoor time and reduced near work are promoted, though compliance remains challenging in Japan’s education-centric culture. Schools in some regions have integrated outdoor programs, modestly impacting onset rates.

Innovations:

Japan’s myopia control lenses market, led by firms like Hoya and Nidek, continues to refine lens designs. By 2025, digital integration (e.g., smart lenses with sensors) is emerging, though still in early adoption phases.

Demand Analysis for Myopia and Control Lenses in Japan

Demand for myopia treatments, particularly control lenses, reflects Japan’s high prevalence, technological sophistication, and public health priorities. Here’s the analysis:

Consumer Preferences:

Children (5-14 years): Parents increasingly opt for ortho-K (10-15% penetration) and DIMS lenses (15% penetration) for their non-invasive nature and proven efficacy. Cost (e.g., ortho-K at $1,000-$1,500 annually) limits broader uptake.

Adolescents and Young Adults: Multifocal contact lenses (8-10%) and refractive surgery gain traction, though control lenses remain relevant for progressive cases.

Rural vs. Urban: Urban demand outpaces rural due to access to specialized clinics and higher disposable incomes.

Supply and Accessibility:

Japan’s myopia control lenses market, with leaders like Hoya, EssilorLuxottica, and Menicon, meets demand efficiently. However, rural areas face shortages of trained practitioners, slowing adoption of advanced options like ortho-K. Private insurance covers some treatments, but public insurance excludes newer options (e.g., atropine drops), creating a two-tier market.

Cost: Myopia control lenses (e.g., MiYOSMART at $300-$500 per pair, ortho-K at $1,000+ annually) and atropine drops (out-of-pocket) are expensive, restricting access for lower-income families.

Awareness Gaps: Despite progress, some parents and practitioners still favor single-vision correction, with 32% of prescriptions in 2025 reflecting this lag.

Workforce: Demand for trained optometrists exceeds supply, particularly for fitting ortho-K lenses, creating bottlenecks.

Japan Myopia Control Lenses Market Major Players:

Essilor International

Johnson & Johnson Vision

CooperVision

Hoya Corporation

Zeiss Group

Bausch + Lomb

Menicon Co., Ltd.

SEED Co., Ltd.

Alcon (Novartis)

Tokai Optical Co., Ltd.

Alpha Corporation Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Spectacle Lenses

Contact Lenses

By Lens Type

Multifocal Lens

Orthokeratology Lens

Dual Focus Lens

Peripheral Defocus Lenses

By Material

Soft Contact Lenses (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel)

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lenses

Polycarbonate & High-Index Plastic (for Spectacle Lenses)

By Age Group

Children

Adults

By Sales Channel

Eyeglass Clinic

Eyewear Retailers

Online Retail

