Duplessis Builders, Leading Pool Contractor, Introduces Smart Pool Technology in Baton Rouge, New Orleans & More as Demand for Energy-Efficient Pools Grows

Homeowners in Louisiana are embracing energy-efficient pools with smart automation. Duplessis Builders, a leading pool contractor, expands to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and more, offering custom-built pools with advanced filtration, automated controls, and sustainable designs to enhance luxury outdoor living while reducing costs and maintenance.

As homeowners increasingly seek energy-efficient pools with smart automation features, Duplessis Builders is leading the movement in Louisiana. The company, recognized as a premier pool contractor, is now offering custom-built pools featuring automated water management, energy-efficient heating, and self-cleaning filtration systems.

Expanding into Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Metairie, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Kenner, Duplessis Builders is meeting the rising demand for high-end pools that offer convenience, sustainability, and long-term cost savings.

With over 20 years of combined experience in pool construction and outdoor living, Duplessis Builders has built a reputation for designing pools that integrate technology with aesthetics. Homeowners are now prioritizing smart pool systems that allow remote-controlled temperature adjustments, automated lighting, and advanced water filtration, all of which significantly reduce maintenance time and operational costs.

The shift toward eco-friendly pools reflects national trends, with the 2024 Pool & Outdoor Living Market Report projecting a 30 percent growth in smart pool technology over the next five years.



Visit Duplessis Builders here: https://www.duplessisbuilders.net/services/

Louisiana's extended pool season and increasing homeowner investment in outdoor spaces have fueled demand for luxury pool construction. In response, Duplessis Builders continues to innovate, bringing the latest advancements in sustainable pool systems to the state's largest metropolitan areas. These intelligent designs not only enhance property value but also align with the growing focus on energy conservation.

Derek Duplessis, co-founder of Duplessis Builders, emphasized that modern pool ownership is evolving. He explained that homeowners today are looking for more than a backyard pool; they want a fully automated system that reduces hassle and enhances the overall outdoor experience. The company's expansion ensures that more Louisiana families can enjoy cutting-edge pool designs that align with modern sustainability goals.

As Duplessis Builders continues to expand its presence across Louisiana, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and long-lasting pool solutions. From Baton Rouge to New Orleans and beyond, homeowners now have access to state-of-the-art pools that combine luxury with efficiency.

For homeowners interested in designing a custom pool, visit Duplessis Builders or call (225) 677-4601.

About Duplessis Builders





Duplessis Builders is a Louisiana-based pool contractor specializing in custom pools, outdoor kitchens, and backyard transformations. Founded in 2020 by Derek and Bradie Duplessis, the company has established itself as a leader in luxury pool construction, backed by over 20 years of combined experience and a commitment to high-quality craftsmanship.

