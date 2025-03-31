Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Class Action: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Grocery Outlet Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 31, 2025 – GO

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/grocery-outlet-holding-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=139431&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: November 7, 2023 to May 7, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, after-market on May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, published significantly below-expectation guidance for the second quarter, and further reduced its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter” and the resulting “residual expense from our commission support program as we finish store physical inventory counts in the second quarter.” Following this news, Grocery Outlet’s stock price fell to $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024, a decline of about 19.38% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: March 31, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/grocery-outlet-holding-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=139431&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 31, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

